BLOOMINGTON – Indiana rising junior tight end Peyton Hendershot pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass for entering his ex-girlfriend’s apartment without permission, but misdemeanor charges of domestic battery, criminal conversion and criminal mischief were dropped by prosecutors.
Hendershot entered his plea in Monroe County Circuit Court on Tuesday, less than four months after his February arrest on all four charges.
Monroe County Circuit Court judge Valeri Haughton sentenced Hendershot to one-year of probation, $185 in court costs and physiological/mental health evaluation treatment. He also received a one-year jail sentence which was suspended and given two days credit for time served following his February arrest.
According to a Bloomington Police Report, Hendershot was arrested Feb. 22 for entering his ex-girlfriend’s apartment without permission. After accusing the victim of infidelity, Hendershot took her cell phone, grabbed her by the neck and shoved her against the wall and threw her cell phone, breaking its screen.
Hendershot was suspended by IU football coach Tom Allen for all offseason activities following the arrest, but two months ago, Allen allowed Hendershot to return to team activities “in a modified way.”
The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Hendershot is coming off a breakout sophomore season, setting an IU record for tight ends for receptions (52) and yards (622) to earn All-Big Ten third team honors in 2019. He also scored four touchdowns and led IU in catches in seven of 13 games last season.
