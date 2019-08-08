Indiana announced it will hold this year’s Hooiser Hysteria on Oct. 5 at 4 p.m. at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
The event serves as the official tipoff for the 2019-20 Indiana men’s and women’s college basketball season. It is free of charge, though fans who plan to attend are asked to donate a canned food item to benefit the Hoosier Hills Food Bank.
The Indiana men’s basketball team enters its third season under coach Archie Miller. The Hoosiers finished 19-16 last season, reaching the NIT quarterfinals before falling to Wichita State. IU lost its top two scorers, senior forward Juwan Morgan and freshman guard Romeo Langford, who declared for the NBA Draft and was taken in the first round (14th overall) by the Boston Celtics. But the Hoosiers also added three newcomers to this year’s squad, incoming McDonald’s All-American freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, guard Armaan Franklin and Buter graduate transfer center Joey Brunk.
The Indiana women’s basketball team enters its sixth season under coach Teri Moren. IU’s women’s team went 21-13 last season and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament, losing to Oregon.
More details on activities will be released as they become available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.