BLOOMINGTON – It won’t be the same as going to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, but the Indiana men’s and women’s basketball teams are both planning a virtual Hoosier Hysteria event Nov. 18.
The women’s event will start at 7:30 p.m. on the team’s Facebook Page, with the men’s event following at 8 p.m. on Facebook.com/IndianaMBB.
Both events will serve as a glimpse into the program before the scheduled start of the college basketball season Nov. 25.
The IU women’s team returns four starts from a team that finished with a program-record 24 wins in 2019-20 and is ranked preseason No. 16 in the AP women’s Top 25.
The IU men’s team also returns four starters, and adds a freshman class led by five-star point guard Khristian Lander, from a team that finished 20-12 in 2019-20 and was on the cusp of making the NCAA Tournament before the coronavirus pandemic.
PURDUE SCHEDULE
Purdue announced it has completed its non-conference schedule with a game Dec. 1 against Oakland at Mackey Arena.
The Boilermakers will open the season Nov. 25 at the Space Coast Challenge in Melbourne, Florida, against Liberty (6 p.m.), then face the winner of Clemson-Mississippi State in the second game Nov. 26.
After the Oakland game, Purdue will host Valparaiso (Dec. 4), play at Miami in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge (Dec. 8), host Indiana State (Dec. 12) and face Notre Dame in the Crossroads Classic in Indianapolis (Dec. 19).
