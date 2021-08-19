BLOOMINGTON -- After a one-year absence, Hoosier Hysteria is back.
The annual tipoff event for Indiana men’s and women’s basketball is set for Oct. 2 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Full details on the time and activities of the event remain to be determined. IU football is playing at Penn State on the date. If the game is scheduled before the event, it will be shown live in and around the facility, including on the Jumbotron.
The event is free, though fans are asked to donate a canned food item to benefit the Hoosier Hills Food Bank.
Last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It hasn’t been determined yet, but plans are in place for the IU men’s and women’s teams to play at full capacity at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall this season.
For the majority of IU fans, it will be the first chance to get a glimpse of IU’s men’s team under first-year coach Mike Woodson. The Hoosiers played two games in an exhibition tour in the Bahamas last weekend, beating Serbian club team BC Mega 79-66 and 64-53. IU returns three starters from last season, including junior All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis.
“I know our team, and me personally, cannot wait to have the opportunity to be in front of the best fans in the country in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall,” Woodson said. “I’m really looking forward to experiencing this. It will be a fantastic time, and everyone is excited to interact with Hoosier Nation to celebrate the beginning of our season.”
The IU women, under eighth-year coach Teri Moren, are coming off a historic season, advancing to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history. The Hoosiers return a core group that includes All-American guard Grace Berger, All-American forward Mackenzie Holmes and seventh-year point guard Ali Patberg.
“Not having the opportunity to see the wonderful Hoosier Nation fan base last season, we are all excited to introduce our 2021-22 squad at Hoosier Hysteria on Oct. 2,” Moren said. “It will be a time to celebrate not only our program for the upcoming season, but a return of fans inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. We are excited about the return of college basketball and can’t wait to see everyone in Cream and Crimson again.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.