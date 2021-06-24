BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana will get an early test to the 2021-22 season, facing St. John’s at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in the sixth annual Gavitt Tipoff Games on Nov. 17.
Tipoff times have yet to be set, with games airing on the Big Ten Network and FS1.
The games match opponents from the Big East and Big Ten on a rotating basis. IU is 2-1 all-time in the event with wins over Creighton at home in 2015 and 2018 and a road loss 2017 at Seton Hall.
St. John’s finished 16-11 last season under Big East Coach of the Year Mike Anderson. The Red Storm were led by junior Julian Champagnie, who led the Big East in scoring at 19.8 points per game. Champagnie put his name into the NBA draft and has until July 7 to decide whether to return to school.
In addition to Champagnie, St. John’s added a pair of potential impact transfers from the Big Ten this offseason – Purdue forward Aaron Wheeler and Rutgers guard Montez Mathis.
Indiana holds a 5-2 all-time series lead against St. John’s, which dates back to 1952. The last time the schools met, Indiana beat St. John’s 83-73 in the 2016 Maui Invitational. The last time the schools met in Bloomington, IU knocked off St. John’s 105-80 on Dec. 23, 1992.
Along with St. John’s, Indiana has Marshall, Louisiana-Lafayette and Merrimack lined up as non-conference opponents on its 2021-22 schedule, according to various reports. The Hoosiers also are set to face Notre Dame at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis in December in the annual Crossroads Classic. The pairings for the Big Ten-ACC Challenge have yet to be announced.
Purdue won’t take part in the Gavitt Games this year due to the schedule rotation. Butler will host Michigan State on Nov. 17. Remaining Gavitt Games matchups include:
Monday, Nov. 15
Providence at Wisconsin
Illinois at Marquette
Tuesday, Nov. 16
Seton Hall at Michigan
Creighton at Nebraska
Thursday, Nov. 18
Ohio State at Xavier
Rutgers at DePaul
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.