BLOOMINGTON – Indiana will begin fall football camp Friday with 17 starters back from the 2020 team that won six Big Ten games, its most in the conference since 1987.
But success for the Hoosiers this season could hinge on how those returners integrate a handful of potential impact transfers on both sides of the ball.
Running back Stephen Carr (USC), wide receiver D.J. Matthews (Florida State), wide receiver Camron Buckley (Texas A&M) and guard/center Zach Carpenter (Michigan) are among notable additions on offense from major college programs. On defense, IU brought in Southeastern Conference edge rushers Ryder Anderson (Ole Miss) and Jaren Handy (Auburn), along with All-Mid-American Conference defensive tackle Weston Kramer (Northern Illinois).
The transition began this offseason for the transfers inside the locker room and through summer workouts and will continue as IU prepares the next four weeks for its season opener Sept. 4 at Iowa.
Indiana head coach Tom Allen said there is a familiarity with all of the transfers based on several current IU position coaches recruiting them out of high school. New running backs coach Deland McCullough recruited Carr to USC, while wide receivers coach Grant Heard tried to recruit Buckley to Ole Miss out of high school. IU offensive line coach Darren Hiller recruited Carpenter, who ended up starting his career at Michigan, while defensive line coach Kevin Peoples recruited Handy.
“We don’t vary the process we go through to recruit guys, whether they’re transfers or out of high school,” Allen said, “So getting guys that fit with us, that to me heightens the opportunity for the mesh. …
“Last year’s group had a great chemistry. They played well together. They found a way to make critical plays at critical times. That’s what the great teams do. We got to continue to elevate that and keep chasing greatness. To me, the focus is how can these guys buy into the culture, to make this about each other and not about themselves?”
Senior defensive back Marcelino Ball said the LEO culture that has been created has allowed the transfers to be accepted more readily.
“Guys that come in here, it’s very welcoming,” Ball said. “It took a while for it to be welcoming and also have that vibration that, OK, this is how we do things. This is how we go about things. And having an edge, being focused and being hungry.”
Ball said he’s already established relationships with Anderson and Carr, who goes by the nickname Buddha.
“My guy Buddha, the running back from USC, he’s cool,” Ball said. “Ryder, I’ve been hanging out with him a lot, alongside all of the other freshmen. So it’s a collective for sure.”
On the field, Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. spent time throwing with Matthews and Buckley over the summer in an attempt to establish some timing and chemistry.
“I feel like it’s going to be a good connection,” Penix said. “They bring a lot to the team. They’re definitely going to be guys that are going to be on the field, guys that can make big plays in big stages. That’s definitely what we are looking for, too, and we can’t wait to see those guys out there.”
IU offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said he’s looking forward to getting Carr, Buckley and Matthews up to speed with the offense during fall camp.
“D.J. was here in the spring, so there’s a lot of recall,” Sheridan said. “Those guys are veteran players. They understand football. They understand schemes, you know route distributions, route techniques, those kind of things.
“I think the thing we’re trying to make sure in the relationship between Mike and those guys, getting their time on task and making sure that the work’s got to be done. We’ve got to put the work in here in the next 10 to 14 days to see who those guys are and what those guys look like.”
