BLOOMINGTON – The Big Ten revised its 2022 football schedule Wednesday. The biggest change for Indiana is its opener.
Instead of opening with Northwestern, IU will now host Illinois on Sept. 3 at Memorial Stadium.
The Illini showed progress last season under first-year coach Bret Bielema, going 5-7, which included a dramatic, nine-overtime upset win at Penn State.
IU is coming off a 2-10 season under Tom Allen after reaching back-to-back January bowl games in 2019 and 2020. The Hoosiers lost their final eight games, going winless in the Big Ten for the first time since 2011.
In other schedule adjustments, IU’s home game Nov. 12 against Michigan has been moved to Oct. 8, with its home game against Maryland moved back from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15. A bye scheduled for Oct. 15 has been moved back to Oct. 29, with a scheduled game at Ohio State moved back from Oct. 29 to Nov. 12.
