BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana will get some strong tests early in the season at the Maui Invitational.
The bracket for the eight-team tournament, moved from Hawaii to Asheville, North Carolina, due to travel concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, was released Wednesday. IU will open with Providence on Nov. 30 at 2:30 p.m., then will face the winner/loser of a matchup between Texas and Davidson on Dec. 1 either at 1:30 p.m. or 7 p.m.
Stanford, Alabama, North Carolina and UNLV round out the eight-team field, with the final games scheduled for Dec. 2.
Providence returns two starters from a team that finished 19-12 last season. Lindy’s Magazine picked the Friars to finish fifth in the Big East in its preseason college basketball preview. Junior 6-foot-5 guard David Duke is Providence’s best returning player, having averaged 12 points and 4.2 rebounds last season. Providence also returns 6-10 starting center Nate Watson but is thin in the frontcourt.
IU brings back four starters, including sophomore 6-9 forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, from a team that finished 20-12 last season. Jackson-Davis earned All-Big Ten third-team honors and All-Big Ten freshman team honors last season after leading the Hoosiers in points (13.5 ppg), rebounds (8.4 rpg) and blocked shots (59).
In previewing the rest of IU’s bracket, Texas brings back three starters from a team that finished 19-12 last season, while Davidson, under 31-year coach Bob McKillop, brings back four starters from a team that finished 16-14.
