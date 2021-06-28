BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana will play at Syracuse on Nov. 30, while Purdue will host Florida State on Nov. 30 in this year’s Big Ten-ACC Challenge.
It’s the second straight road game for the Hoosiers in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge. IU played at Florida State last year.
Syracuse, under Hall of Fame coach Jim Boeheim, returns two starters from a team that finished 18-10 and made a run to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament before falling to Houston. Among the starters returning is 6-foot-6 senior guard Buddy Boeheim, Jim Boeheim’s son, who led the Orange in scoring at 17.8 points per game last season.
IU is 1-5 all-time against Syracuse, but the lone win was a significant one. The Hoosiers knocked off Syracuse in the 1987 NCAA title game, with Keith Smart hitting the game-winning shot in a 74-73 win that secured IU’s fifth national title in program history and third under head coach Bobby Knight.
IU has dropped five straight against Syracuse since. In the last meeting between the two schools, Syracuse beat the Hoosiers 69-52 in the Carrier Dome on Dec. 4, 2013.
IU is 8-12 all-time in Big Ten-ACC Challenge games. After beating Florida State 80-64 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in the 2019 Big Ten-ACC Challenge, IU lost 69-67 in overtime at FSU in 2020.
Purdue will host Florida State in a rematch of the 2018 Big Ten-ACC Challenge, in which the Boilermakers lost 73-72 at FSU. Purdue is 0-4 all-time at FSU, with the last loss coming in the finals of the 2019 Emerald Coast Classic.
Tip times will be released at a later date. All games will air on the ESPN family of networks.
The remaining Big Ten-ACC Challenge matchups include:
Duke at Ohio State
Louisville at Michigan State
Michigan at North Carolina
Nebraska at NC State
Wisconsin at Georgia Tech
Iowa at Virginia
Notre Dame at Illinois
Clemson at Rutgers
Northwestern at Wake Forest
Minnesota at Pitt
Virginia Tech at Maryland
Miami at Penn State
