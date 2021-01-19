BLOOMINGTON – Indiana has had time to dissect its latest loss to rival Purdue and move forward with its men’s basketball season.
The main takeaway from head coach Archie Miller is the Hoosiers must get back to being the gritty, grinding defensive team they were in November and December.
“Some of our problems here in the month of January crept in,” Miller said on his radio show Monday night. “Our fundamental defense has really had some slippage as we’ve started conference play.”
Those defensive breakdowns have been most pronounced on the perimeter. IU has allowed its last three opponents to shoot 47.5% (28-of-59) from 3-point range. Purdue was 7-of-9 from 3-point range in the first half and 11-of-17 for the game in its 81-69 win over the Hoosiers on Thursday night.
“That’s not for a lack of trying to guard the 3-point line,” Miller said. “That’s a lack of getting back properly. It’s a lack of our positioning being right. I would say the base of our defense has really taken a slide.”
IU was able to get in some bonus practice time over the weekend due to its scheduled game at Michigan State last Sunday being postponed due to COVID-19 issues within MSU’s program. This week, IU will play at No. 4 Iowa on Thursday (9 p.m., FS1) and will return home to host Rutgers on Sunday (noon, Big Ten Network).
Defending the 3-point line won’t get any easier against an Iowa team that leads the Big Ten in 3-pointers made (10.4 per game) and ranks second in the conference in 3-point field goal percentage (39.5%).
“Some of the things that we’re really lacking right now just in terms of being in the right place at the right time have really cost us,” Miller said. “Our big goal going into this Thursday against Iowa is to be better on that end of the floor with our effort level and our consistency and doing your job so to speak on where you are supposed to be.”
Miller was encouraged by a Sunday practice in which IU (8-6, 3-4 Big Ten) showed more intensity on the defensive side of the ball.
“We’re not that far away,” Miller said. “We’re very, very inconsistent right now, but you’re not even halfway through conference season, and we’re probably just at the halfway mark of the overall season, so we have some time to continue to improve, and we have a lot of opportunities in front of us to show what we can do, and we can play better.”
FREE THROWS
Miller said another area the Hoosiers must continue to work on is at the free-throw line. IU ranks 12th in the Big Ten in free-throw shooting at 66.6% and went just 16-of-29 from the line in last Thursday’s loss to Purdue. “We’ve tried everything under the sun,” Miller said. “We left way too many, and it’s deflating, and it just absolutely crushed the momentum.” …. Miller said senior center Joey Brunk (back surgery) returned to the team late last week and began rehab work on the underwater treadmill. “Joey will do his part and try to make a run at it,” Miller said when asked about a possible return this season. “We have a lot of ball left. I think around February we should start to see what kind of progress he’s making in the next few weeks, but maybe one month from now we’d have a better indicator of what’s really possible.”
