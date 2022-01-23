BLOOMINGTON -- Heading into Sunday’s game against Michigan, Indiana players talked about avoiding a letdown coming off an emotional upset of No. 4 Purdue.
The words, though, did not equal how the Hoosiers performed. Indiana came out flat and uninspired in its most lopsided defeat of the season, falling 80-62 to Michigan to lose at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for the first time this season.
“When I look at the stat sheet and look at the plus/minus, everybody had minuses,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “So that just lets me know we weren't there tonight, which that's on me. It's just unacceptable, especially coming off a great game like the Purdue game.”
Michigan sophomore center Hunter Dickinson had his way inside and outside against IU, finishing with 25 points on 9-of-12 shooting and 3-of-4 shooting from 3-point range. When IU brought double teams against Dickinson, he found other teammates, who knocked down open shots. Michigan, which entered the game 10th in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting at 33.6%, shot 64.7% (11-of-17) from 3-point range.
IU junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who scored a team-high 17 points, said the Hoosiers (14-5, 5-4 Big Ten) did not execute the double teams on Dickinson well enough.
“We were supposed to wait on his crab when he started to dribble the ball, and we weren't doing that,” Jackson-Davis said. “He was holding the ball, so it was easy for him to look over and watch and see who's coming instead of when he was posting up and trying to dribble.”
Indiana was late on its rotations in guarding the 3-point line throughout the game. Michigan freshman forward Caleb Houstan, who scored a career-high 19 points, went 5-of-7 from 3-point range, while Terrance Williams III, who scored 10 points off the bench, went 2-for-2 from 3-point range for the Wolverines.
“We were hoping that they missed shots instead of making them miss shots,” Woodson said. “That was the difference in our pressure on their 3-point shooters. I mean, that's something that hadn't been consistent for us. We've been normally good on the 3-point line, but we let it get away tonight. That was the difference in the game I thought.”
IU trailed by as many at 16 points in the first half, falling behind 29-13 on a 3-pointer by Williams, as Michigan started the game 5-of-6 from 3-point range. But the Hoosiers rallied back on a 9-0 run. IU point guard Xavier Johnson, who scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half, scored four points during the run, including a pair of free throws to cut the Michigan lead to 29-22.
A three-point play by Jackson-Davis cut Michigan’s lead to 34-28 with 2:04 left in the half, but IU couldn’t cut into lead further, as Michigan went into halftime up 38-30 after a driving layup by Williams with 23 seconds left.
In the second half, it was more of the same for the Hoosiers. After two Jackson-Davis free throws cut Michigan’s lead to 40-34 early in the second half, Michigan went on an 8-0 run, going up 48-34 on a Houstan 3-pointer.
Offensively, Indiana was unable to match Michigan’s firepower, shooting just 39.3% for the game and 26.3% (5-of-19) from 3-point range.
Down 52-36, Indiana made one last push with a quick 7-0 run, cutting Michigan’s lead to 52-43 on a 3-pointer from forward Race Thompson with 14:14 left. But Michigan (9-7, 3-3) responded with three 3-pointers, including two from Dickinson, during an 11-4 run that put Michigan back in control, 63-47.
“We had a few runs in the game, but every time we got close, they would pull away,” Jackson-Davis said.
Indiana was outworked on the boards as well, as Michigan finished the game with a 36-26 rebounding advantage and outscored IU 12-4 in second-chance points.
“They came in here clawing, scratching for a win, and they needed this one bad,” Jackson-Davis said. “They honestly played harder than us, and we didn't defend the (3-point) line well at all, and that's something that we usually hang our hats on.”
For IU, the loss continued a theme in recent seasons of being unable to build momentum off big wins.
“They haven't had very many big wins here,” Woodson said. “Their wins have been kind of on a roller coaster. I think when you experience some success, it's new to us. We're still learning as a team how to win. That's why we're in the position we're in.
“We've done some good things this season, but we've still got a long way to go, and hopefully we can learn -- it's my job to make sure we learn from this situation today.”
