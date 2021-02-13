There was no comeback this time around.
Indiana’s modest two-gaame win streak ended in a sea of turnovers and missed inside baskets, as No. 4 Ohio State overwhelmed the Hoosiers 78-59 at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday afternoon.
IU rallied back from down 13 points in the first half against Iowa and 14 points against Northwestern in its prior two games. But against the more physical and talented Buckeyes, the Hoosiers were unable to overcome an early 21-6 hole.
After guards Armaan Franklin and Al Durham put IU up 6-2 with two early 3-pointers, Ohio State went on a 19-0 run during a 7-minute, 14-second stretch.
“We definitely have a major starting problem in terms of how we start,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “We’ve been down big here recently in terms of our starts, and it’s been hard, but our offense really to start games is having a hard time finishing, and against a team like this, you are not going to be able to function.”
Twice, Indiana rallied to cut Ohio State’s lead to five points but wound up with its second-worst loss of the season and worst since falling 66-44 to Texas on Dec. 1.
“They have to make us better from this,” Miller said. “We have to learn from it and move on.”
Trayce Jackson-Davis led IU (11-9, 6-7 Big Ten) with 23 points and nine rebounds. But like the rest of IU’s team, Jackson-Davis struggled early as he missed inside baskets and was slow recognizing double teams. Jackson-Davis made 10 of his last 12 shot attempts after missing his first two attempts inside, including one point-blank layup.
“I think with me, it’s really, just mentally, I’m in my head a lot,” Jackson-Davis said. “Got taken out for a second and just cleared my head and when I got back in I was ready to go. So now moving forward just kind of getting that out of the way and taking my time at the rim and finishing those shots.”
Down 21-6, Indiana was able to regroup the rest of the half, going on its own 11-0 run to cut Ohio State’s lead to 31-26 on a Jackson-Davis dunk. But Ohio State closed the half strong, extending its lead back to 38-28 at halftime. Ohio State scored its final basket of the half on a runout basket by E.J. Liddell with 20 seconds left off an unforced error by Durham, who dribbled the ball off his foot for IU’s eighth turnover of the first half.
The Buckeyes scored 21 points off 15 Indiana turnovers. Ohio State also had its way on the boards, outrebounding IU 36-28 and outscoring the Hoosiers 20-9 in second-chance points.
“It wasn’t anything we could do today to really stem them from being able to physically overwhelm us,” Miller said.
Liddell led four Ohio State scorers in double figures with 19 points, going 6-of-12 from the floor and 2-of-4 from 3-point range. The surging Buckeyes (17-5, 11-4) won their sixth straight and improved to 10-1 at home.
“Ohio State is getting a lot of credit for their offense, but I don’t think it’s just 3-point shooting,” Miller said. “I think they should get a lot more credit for how tough-minded they are, how physical they are, how forceful they are in the way they play. Today wasn’t our best day.”
In the second half, Indiana again got within five points, cutting Ohio State’s lead to 45-40 on a nifty pick-and-roll play from freshman point guard Khristian Lander to Jackson-Davis that resulted in a Jackson-Davis dunk. But Ohio State put the game away with a 9-0 run, which began with a putback basket from forward Zed Key and ended with back-to-back layups on runouts by guards Duane Washington Jr. and C.J. Walker. That extended Ohio State’s lead to 54-40. From there, the Buckeyes built their lead to as many as 23 points down the stretch.
Ohio State shot 50% from the field and scored 40 points in the second half.
“Our defense collapsed,” Jackson-Davis said. “It didn’t against Northwestern, so I think that’s what the difference was in this game.”
