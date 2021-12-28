BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana’s final non-conference game against UNC-Asheville at Simon Sjkodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within UNC-Asheville’s program.
The Hoosiers (10-2, 1-1 Big Ten) will jump into the rest Big Ten play on Sunday at Penn State (4 p.m., Big Ten Network) without a final tuneup to work out some weaknesses. IU’s last game was Dec. 22, a 79-61 win over Northern Kentucky.
Those who have tickets will receive notification from the IU Athletics ticket office with further information regarding their ticket purchase.
“As we continue to navigate the challenges of the pandemic, we are disappointed for both programs, but we will always put the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and fans as our top priority,” IU AD Scott Dolson said.
IU coach Mike Woodson said on his radio show IU was “healthy and ready to go” for Wednesday’s game after returning home for the holidays. More than 70 college basketball programs are on pause throughout the country due to COVID-19 issues. More than 200,000 new cases have been reported throughout the country this week due to the Omicron variant.
IU concluded its non-conference schedule with a 9-1 mark, with its lone non-conference loss coming in double-overtime at Syracuse. Strong defense has fueled the Hoosiers through the first two months of the season. IU entered the week ranked second nationally and first in the Big Ten in defensive field goal percentage (35%), second in the Big Ten in blocked shots (5.92 per game) and third in the Big Ten in scoring defense (61.7%).
“They’ve worked and they’ve done everything I’ve asked of them,” Woodson said of his team. “That’s all you can ask for from a coach’s standpoint.”
