BLOOMINGTON – The impact of No. 17 Indiana’s first win over an AP top-10 football opponent since 1987 has resulted in more national attention.
IU coach Tom Allen has been interviewed on a handful of major network shows, including ESPN’s Sports Center on Wednesday, to discuss the season-opening 36-35 upset of then-No. 8 Penn State.
Allen has made up for lost time watching film during the day by going over tape at night to prepare for Saturday’s game at Rutgers (3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network).
“Basically, I just got less sleep,” Allen said. “I will just call it what it is. That is a great problem to have at this point, so I will sleep when the season is over.”
The appearances on national shows, Allen said, should have a positive impact on recruiting in 2021, 2022 and beyond. Allen said it’s provided a great opportunity to get recruits and parents on the phone.
“Just talking to them, they all watched the game. They all are buzzing about how everything finished, the way we handled the finish, the way we were prepared for the finish, the way we executed everything at a very high level, at a very intense time and under a lot of difficult circumstances,” Allen said. “You can talk all you want about culture, but all I had to do was send them the video of the locker room. That was what I told them. I said that I can I can sit here and tell you all day about what it is like here, but you can see it for yourself on this video.”
Allen said he’s felt comfortable this week delegating responsibilities to staff as he’s readjusted his schedule.
“We have to do things a little bit different schedule-wise, but that is part of it,” Allen said. “That is part of the process to go through and thinking, moving forward about how I would be able to function as a head coach and not be calling the defense. We planned for this. It has taken some time to get here, to be able to have the wins that match up with it. This was a big, big win for sure, but it is only one win. This next week is just as big or bigger.”
FIRST ROAD GAME
Allen feels comfortable with the travel plan in place for IU’s first road game at Rutgers.
But the recent COVID-19 outbreak involving another Big Ten program, Wisconsin, has the Hoosiers extra cautious. Wisconsin reportedly had 12 players test positive, including quarterback Graham Mertz, resulting in the Badgers cancelling their matchup Saturday at Nebraska.
“It makes you on high alert for everything that you do, whether it is travelling this weekend, the way that we are functioning here in this facility by keeping our masks on or by staying socially distanced when we are away from here,” Allen said. “We need to do a great job of being disciplined. It just shows you how quickly things can change for your program and how quickly they could change for this whole season.”
MITCHELL, ELLIS QUESTIONABLE
Junior wide receiver Miles Marshall and sophomore running back David Ellis remain game-time decisions for Saturday’s game at Rutgers.
Mitchell suffered a head injury on a helmet-to-helmet hit during the Penn State game and is in protocol this week. Ellis sat out IU’s season-opener against Penn State with a lower leg injury. Allen said earlier in the week Ellis was making progress, and he was hopeful to have Ellis back for the Rutgers game.
With Ellis out, junior Reese Taylor returned both punts and kickoffs against Penn State.
