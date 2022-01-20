BLOOMINGTON — The streak is over. Indiana ended close to six years of frustration in dramatic fashion, upsetting No. 4 Purdue 68-65 before a raucous sell-out crowd of 17,300 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Fans stormed the court after Purdue guard Jaden Ivey’s game-tying 3-point attempt went halfway down and rimmed out at the buzzer. Indiana (14-4, 5-3 Big Ten) ended its nine-game losing streak against the rival Boilermakers, picking up its first win since knocking off Purdue 77-73 on Feb. 20, 2016.
Senior point guard Rob Phinisee scored a career-high 20 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 16.9 seconds left to put Indiana up 66-65. Purdue then ran a play for Ivey on the baseline, but he air-balled a jumper. Junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis came up with the rebound and was fouled with 5.1 seconds left.
Jackson-Davis, who battled foul trouble all night and finished with just four points, made two clutch free throws to put Indiana up 68-65.
Ivey scored 19 of his 21 points in the second half, leading Purdue (15-3, 4-3) back from a nine-point halftime deficit. Purdue forward Mason Gillis added 13 points, including a wide-open layup under the basket with 1:08 left that gave Purdue a brief 65-63 lead before Phinisee’s heroics.
Phinisee was hoisted on the shoulders of his teammates shortly after the game ended.
“It’s a surreal experience I won’t forget,” Phinisee said.
The crowd began filing in hours before tipoff, eager for IU to erase the disappointment of the past five-plus years.
It didn’t look promising early. Jackson-Davis picked up his second foul at the 14:24 mark, then Stefanovic sank a 3-pointer to give Purdue an early 16-8 lead.
Phinisee brought the Hoosiers back by hitting five straight shots to start the game. His first 3-pointer cut Purdue’s lead to 16-11, then he sank another 3-pointer to pull Indiana within four points, 18-14. After two more driving baskets – one in the halfcourt and one in transition – Phinisee capped his 13 straight point output with his third 3-pointer, cutting Purdue’s lead to 22-21 and sending the crowd into a frenzy.
After a Gillis basket put Purdue up 24-21, Indiana answered with a 14-0 run, holding Purdue scoreless for a 4:44 stretch. IU sophomore forward Jordan Geronimo tied the score at 24-24, then sophomore swingman Trey Galloway gave IU its first lead, 25-24, on a free throw. IU was able to force turnovers and get out on the break, with Phinisee recording four of IU’s seven first-half steals. Race Thompson, Phinisee and Johnson scored driving baskets as the run continued, putting IU up 35-24 with 2:17 left in the first half.
Sophomore center Zach Edey ended the run with an inside basket for Purdue. After a driving basket by Phinisee put Indiana up 37-28, Purdue got a driving basket from point guard Isaiah Thompson with two seconds left in the half, cutting Indiana’s lead to 37-28 at halftime.
Indiana scored 11 fast-break points in the first half and 11 points off 10 Purdue first-half turnovers.
