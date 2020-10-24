BLOOMINGTON – This time, Indiana finished.
Sophomore quarterback Michael Penix scored the game-winning points on a 2-point conversion, hitting the end zone pylon and lifting the Hoosiers to a dramatic 36-35 overtime win against No. 8 Penn State at Memorial Stadium.
“They were playing man coverage, and I knew I needed make a play and score,” Penix said.
Penix struggled earlier in the game but led IU on a 75-yard touchdown drive and a scored on a 2-point conversion with 22 seconds left to tie the score at 28 and force overtime. After Penn State scored on a 9-yard touchdown pass to receiver Parker Washington and made the extra point to go up 35-28, Penix answered, hitting Whop Philyor on a 9-yard touchdown pass to cut Penn State’s lead to 35-34.
Indiana coach Tom Allen then rolled the dice and went for two. Allen said he had his mind made up to go for two points before overtime started.
“I was sick of tired of being close,” Allen said.
It was IU’s first win against a top-10 team since beating No. 9 Ohio State 31-10 on Oct. 31, 1987.
