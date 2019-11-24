BLOOMINGTON – Through six games, the Indiana men’s basketball team has been careful taking care of the basketball.
IU ranks 30th nationally in turnover percentage, turning the ball over 15.4 percent of the time.
“Nothing’s more important to this team than not turning it over,” IU coach Archie Miller said.
The Hoosiers (5-0) will get a test when it comes to ball security Monday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall against Louisiana Tech (8:30 p.m., Big Ten Network). Under fifth-year coach Eric Konkol, the Bulldogs (4-1) thrive on pressure defense, forcing 18.6 turnovers per game.
IU is coming off a game in which it had just nine turnovers to 19 assists in a 79-54 win over Princeton.
“It's always been a point of emphasis,” IU senior guard Devonte Green said. “But I think we're just being smarter this year with the ball.”
With a win against Louisiana Tech, the Hoosiers can get off to a 6-0 start, their best since opening the 2012-13 season 9-0. Louisiana Tech, ranked 86th nationally in KenPom, is coming off an 82-61 win over North Alabama on Friday night. The Bulldogs suffered their lone loss at Creighton, falling 82-72. Four Louisiana Tech players are scoring in double figures, led by junior guard JaColby Pemberton, who is at 11 points per game. Senior point guard DaQuan Bracey, a former Conference USA Freshman of the Year, is averaging 10.8 points and 3.8 assists.
IU also has won early in the season with balance and depth. Of IU’s 11 scholarship players, nine have reached double figures in scoring.
“That's just the gift that this team has right now,” Miller said. “They have a lot of guys that are about, in my opinion, not far different in terms of the impact that they play.”
Four IU players scored in double figures in the Princeton game, led by Green and junior center Joey Brunk, who each had 16 points. The 6-foot-11 Brunk added eight rebounds in a strong inside performance.
“Around the basket he was good,” Miller said. “And we found him, too. That's the other thing, guys hit him for some easy ones. I was more proud about Joe working defensively than what he did for us tonight offensively. He's a good offensive player.”
IU will look to continue to work the ball inside to Brunk and its other frontcourt players to exploit Louisiana Tech’s lack of size inside. Miller also wants to see the Hoosiers continue to be aggressive on the offensive glass.
“If you look at the two things with our team, it's rebounding and turning the ball over,” Miller said. “If we're rebounding well and we don't turn the ball over, we're going to be all right. If we turn it over or we don't rebound, we're done.”
