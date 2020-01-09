BLOOMINGTON – Indiana will begin its 2020 football season under the lights at Wisconsin.
Both Indiana and Wisconsin announced Thursday the season-opening matchup at Camp Randall Stadium at Madison, Wis., has been moved to Friday night, Sept. 4. The kickoff time and broadcast network will be determined at a later date.
The Hoosiers (8-5) are coming off their first eight-win season since 1993 and bring back several key offensive contributors, including running back Stevie Scott III, wide receiver Whop Philyor and quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
Wisconsin (10-4) won the Big Ten West division in 2019 but have lost two key offensive players -- running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Quintez Cephus -- to the NFL draft.
Both teams will enter the season coming off one-point bowl losses to end 2019. Wisconsin lost 28-27 to Oregon in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day, while Indiana dropped a 23-22 game to Tennessee in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Jan. 2.
