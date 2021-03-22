Coming off a 69-61 loss to Michigan State in the Big Ten tournament, Indiana women’s basketball coach Teri Moren had a heart-to-heart with her players about defensive expectations heading into the NCAA Tournament.
“We talk always about imposing our will,” Moren said. “I feel like in the last game against Michigan State, I said to them last night, we’ve lost a little bit of our edge defensively, and we’ve got to get that back. We’ve got to find that.”
Mission accomplished. Fourth-seed IU advanced in the Mercado Region with a smothering defensive performance, pulling away in the second half to beat 13th-seed VCU 63-32 on Monday afternoon at Texas State University in San Angelo, Texas.
Entering the tournament at the highest seed in program history, the Hoosiers (19-5) posted their largest margin of victory ever in an NCAA Tournament game by holding VCU to 22.8% shooting from the floor.
The defense led to offense as IU scored 17 points off 14 VCU turnovers. Up 22-17 at halftime, IU created some separation by outscoring the Rams 19-12 in the third quarter and put the game away with a dominating 22-3 fourth-quarter effort.
“That was the message at halftime. If we got stops on defense that will lead to some momentum on offense, some easy runouts, easy baskets,” IU junior guard Grace Berger said. “Then we got into a rhythm. We’re always confident at halftime, even if we’re not hitting shots, that our defense will carry us to a win.”
Berger led three IU scorers in double figures with 20 points, with senior point guard Ali Patberg adding 17 points and sophomore center Mackenzie Holmes finishing with 13 points.
Berger carried IU’s offense early, scoring 11 of her team’s first 16 points by finding open spots in VCU’s zone defense to sink mid-range jumpers.
“They were really sagging in, so the mid-range was open, and that’s my favorite shot. That’s my go-to shot. That’s what I’m most comfortable with,” Berger said. “If I have an open shot, I’m going to take it, and they were falling for me tonight.”
Patberg heated up in the second half, scoring 12 of her 17 points in the final two quarters. The Hoosiers also did a better job of finding Holmes inside, as she scored 10 of her 14 points in the second half.
“We anticipated the slow start, but I thought we started to figure out some things in the second half,” Moren said. “I thought our ball movement was much better.”
Indiana will next play 12th-seed Belmont, which upset fifth-seed Gonzaga 64-59, on Wednesday (time TBD). Moren said it will take another stellar defensive effort for IU to achieve another landmark, reaching the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament for the first time.
“Our kids know who they are, and they know why we’ve won the amount of games we’ve been able to win this year and in years past,” Moren said. “(It’s) because we do one thing. We work extremely hard on the defensive end, and we embrace that, and we love that.”
