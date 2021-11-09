BLOOMINGTON -- Coming off its deepest postseason run in school history, the Indiana women’s basketball team is set to begin a season of even higher expectations.
With five starters back from an Elite Eight team, the Hoosiers will open play Wednesday against Butler at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall as a Big Ten and national title contender.
“Once you get a little taste of that, it just fuels you even more,” IU senior point guard Ali Patberg said of last year’s postseason run. “So I think every workout was high intensity, not that it wasn’t before, but just -- it was just another level.”
Patberg, an All-Big Ten standout, is entering her seventh year of eligibility, having received a transfer year, a medical redshirt year and now an extra year for COVID-19.
“We have so many veterans that know what it takes to get where we got last year and knowing we want to go farther,” Patberg said.
One of those veterans who blossomed last season was senior guard Grace Berger, who averaged 15.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists this past season. Berger was selected to USA Basketball’s Women’s AmeriCup roster over the summer, where she played alongside the best college players in the country and against professional teams in Puerto Rico.
“That experience was great for my game in too many ways to count honestly,” Berger said. “I think, obviously, I was for three weeks straight practicing twice a day for three or four hours a day against the best players in the country. So seeing where I stand with them and what I need to work on was valuable for me.”
As an upperclassmen, Berger has taken on a challenge to become a more vocal leader.
“It’s been well documented that I’m very shy, so it is still something that I’m working on every day,” Berger said. “Just kind of forcing myself to talk as much as I can because I have been here for going on my fourth year, and I’m one of the most experienced people on the team.”
Other returning starters include junior All-Big Ten forward Mackenzie Holmes, senior forward Aleksa Gulbe and senior guard Nicole Cardano-Hillary. Eighth-year IU coach Teri Moren set a goal this season to establish more depth. She’s encouraged by the work sophomore guard Chloe Moore-McNeil and sophomore forward Kiandra Browne have put in during the offseason. Guard Caitlin Hose, a transfer from Georgia, adds another potential perimeter threat after shooting 40% from 3-point range last season.
“She has just been a really nice addition to what we need, and that’s somebody that can hit a shot consistently from beyond the arc,” Moren said.
Moren said with the number of returning starters, practices during fall camp have been crisp and efficient.
“The veteran group, you get through things a little bit faster,” Moren said. “But the key in all that is me remembering and our staff remembering that we still have to hold those five starters to a standard and still bring out and the get the best out of them every day by coaching them hard.”
Once again, IU has put together a challenging non-conference schedule. After Butler, the Hoosiers will host Kentucky on Sunday. Over Thanksgiving weekend, IU will travel to the Bahamas to face Stanford and Miami in the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Classic. On Dec. 2, IU will host North Carolina State in a rematch of last season’s Sweet 16 matchup, which the Hoosiers won 73-70.
“We do that with the intention of always preparing our kids for Big Ten play, and I think if we didn’t do that our kids would always be awfully disappointed,” Moren said. “They love the competition, they love the challenges that we present them with in the non-conference and it’s benefited us so much, not just last year but in previous years as well.”
