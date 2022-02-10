BLOOMINGTON -- Through a two-week COVID pause in late January and an injury to its leading scorer, the Indiana women’s basketball team still finds itself in the hunt for its first Big Ten title in program history.
Whether No. 7 IU can achieve that goal will depend on how it handles a stretch of four games in eight days beginning Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall against Michigan State (3 p.m., Big Ten Network Plus).
The Hoosiers (17-3, 9-1 Big Ten) won for the 12th time in their last 13 games Wednesday, routing Illinois 93-61 for their third straight win overall. Point guard Ali Patberg scored a season-high 26 points against the Illini, while freshman guard Kaitlin Peterson added a career-high 11 points off the bench.
Due to the COVID pause, IU has played two less league games than Michigan, which stands atop the conference at 11-1. The Hoosiers have also played close to a month without leading scorer and starting center Mackenzie Holmes (17.9 points per game), who underwent a knee procedure.
Patberg said togetherness has helped IU weather the stormy season. The Hoosiers entered the year with all five starters back from a team that reached the Elite Eight last season.
“Whatever is thrown at us, we handle it well,” Patberg said. “We’re a talented group. We’ve worked extremely hard in the offseason, preparing. So we’re ready for whatever is thrown at us, and we always stay together, and that’s why when adversity hits, we’re ready for it.”
IU women’s basketball coach Teri Moren said the Illinois game was the best her team has looked offensively since Holmes was sidelined. The Hoosiers scored on their first six possessions on the way to shooting 57.6% from the floor.
“The 15-day layoff for us, we certainly lost some of our -- I keep calling it our flow, our rhythm,” Moren said. “But tonight I thought our performance -- we looked like we’re starting to get the rhythm back with the ball movement, the way we shot it, and also because we had 20 assists, which I’m always so excited about because that means we’re sharing the ball.”
Moren said the bonds created by IU’s returning players have allowed them to tackle the adversity throughout the season.
“This is such a tight-knit group of women,” Moren said. “I think that again from a year ago, the success, this is just a group that goes about their work in a such a humble kind of way. I think they are really excited for the success that each individual has and obviously collectively as a team, and they are tough. They are one of the toughest groups that I’ve ever had the pleasure of coaching.”
That toughness will be tested again during a four-game, eight-day stretch. After Michigan State, IU will play Feb. 14 at Nebraska and then return home to play Feb. 17 against Northwestern and Feb. 20 against No. 25 Iowa, led by Caitlin Clark, the nation’s leading scorer at 27.6 points per game.
“We will try to overdo it with the film and get them as many mental reps as we can, so we can keep them off their feet,” Moren said. “Because I do believe here in the next several days we have to have fresh legs and certainly fresh minds. So we’ll try to manage that as well as we can.”
Some potential good news for IU could be coming on the return of Holmes, who began individual drills this week. Moren hasn’t ruled out the possibility she gets back to game action before the end of the regular season.
“Everybody is excited about where she is right now in terms of her rehab and recovery in getting back on the floor soon,” Moren said. “I think you will see her sooner than later.”
