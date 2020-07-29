BLOOMINGTON – Indiana announced Wednesday it has added incoming freshman forward Kiandra Browne to the 2020-21 women’s basketball roster.
Browne, a 6-foot-2 forward from Montreal, was rated 75th nationally and 13th at her position in ESPN.com's Class of 2020 rankings. She was a member of Canada’s 18-under national team, and she was on the 2018 squad that won a silver medal at the FIBA U18 Championships in Mexico City.
“We are very excited to add Kiandra to our program,” Indiana head coach Teri Moren said. “She is a talented player who has had a lot of international success and has the ability to play multiple positions. She is a tough, hard-nosed player who fits into our culture. Kiandra is a wonderful young lady, and we are looking forward to her career as a Hoosier.”
Most recently, Browne spent the 2019-20 season at Winston-Salem Christian in Winston-Salem, N.C., where she was a McDonalds All-American nominee and the team’s leading scorer. In addition, Browne was also a team member of the gold-medal winning team at the 2017 Canada Summer Games, where in 23 minutes per game she averaged 9.6 points and 5.2 rebounds.
Browne joins freshman guard Chloe Moore-McNeil and George Mason transfer guard Nicole Cardano-Hillary as newcomers to an IU team that finished 24-8 and was ranked No. 20 in the final AP women’s basketball poll last season.
