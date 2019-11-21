BLOOMINGTON – In its sixth season under Teri Moren, the Indiana women’s basketball team is off to a 3-0 start, with an average margin of victory of 43 points.
But the schedule for the No. 18 Hoosiers is about to ratchet up, beginning Friday night at an improved Florida squad that’s off to a 4-0 start.
From there, IU will travel to the Virgin Islands over Thanksgiving weekend for the Paradise Jam, where it will face No. 5 South Carolina, No. 2 Baylor and Washington State. Before returning home, Indiana will play at No. 16 Miami on Dec. 4 in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge.
“We’re going to really figure out where we are at and the things we’re going to have to be so much better at once the Big Ten season comes along,” Moren said.
Moren has steadily built IU into a Top 25 program. The Hoosiers have made four straight postseason trips and won 20 or more games four seasons in a row. IU’s current No. 18 ranking is its highest in program history.
So far, the Hoosiers have proven to be an unselfish group, with four players averaging in double figures in scoring. Redshirt junior point guard Ali Patberg, a Columbus native and Notre Dame transfer, is averaging 12 points, 7.3 assists and 5.7 rebounds. Patberg was named one of 30 players on the preseason Wooden Award watch list, given to the best players in both men’s and women’s college basketball.
Freshman forward Mackenzie Holmes has provided a boost inside, scoring a team-high 17.3 points. Holmes is also tied with senior forward Brenna Wise for the team-lead in rebounding (6.3 rpg).
“We know we have a lot of people on our team that can score,” said IU sophomore guard Grace Berger. “We’ve got a deep bench. So when we’re sharing the ball, that’s when we feel like we’re at our best.”
Berger, who ranks second on the Hoosiers in scoring at 15.7 points per game, said the team has found ways to challenge itself in its first three games at home.
“We find things every game that we need to work on,” Berger said following IU’s 91-51 win over Jackson State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday. “So I’d say just continue to do those things in practice and we’re going to watch film and the coaches are going to find the things that we need to do better in order to beat those really good teams down the road.”
Moren feels like IU is going to be able to handle the lengthy road stretch. Certainly, the weather will be nicer, but the basketball will be a grind.
“Knowing the leadership that I have inside the locker room and how focused our kids are and our goals, I would suspect that our mindset going in even away from Assembly Hall is going to be pretty much the same,” Moren said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.