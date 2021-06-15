BLOOMINGTON -- New Indiana wide receiver Camron Buckley wants the opportunity to line up outside more in a college offense.
That’s a big reason Buckley left Texas A&M, where the 6-foot-2, 190-pound senior from Cedar Hills, Texas, was used more often in the slot.
“I have the versatility to play both,” Buckley said. “But I would say coaches have told me I would be outside with the ability to go inside, which is the opposite of what I was at A&M, where I was predominantly inside with the ability to go outside. It’s just more opportunity to get more film out there from the outside standpoint.”
Buckley projects as another impact offensive skill position transfer for the Hoosiers. His best season for Texas A&M came as a sophomore in 2018, when he caught 34 passes for 474 yards and one TD. As a freshman in 2017, he caught 17 catches for 282 yards and three TDs.
In Buckley’s last full healthy season in 2019, he caught 11 passes for 121 yards. He sat out the 2020 season after undergoing knee surgery in August but said he’s fully recovered and will be ready for fall camp.
“I went through an entire spring at Texas A&M,” Buckley said. “So I’m back 95% right now. Just getting back, working out without the brace … I feel really good.”
Buckley said he was attracted to IU based on its wide-open, pass-first offense and his relationship with IU wide receivers coach Grant Heard, who recruited him when he was in high school.
“Coach (Heard), he recruited me out of high school when he was at Ole Miss, so I had a good relationship with him,” Buckley said. “That’s another reason I came here because I already knew the coaching staff. I was familiar with them, I would say. But I was an outside receiver coming into college, so I have the skillet to play outside. I just want to display that more.”
Part of Buckley’s adjustment will be adapting to a new conference after playing four years of high-caliber football in the SEC.
“Football is football at the end of the day,” Buckley said. “Everybody plays football. It’s just different offenses. The same route schemes are the same route schemes, so just getting out there is the main thing. Just doing my thing. It’s no big adjustments besides the weather.”
Buckley said he’s getting to know the IU players in his position group, including returning starters Ty Fryfogle and Miles Marshall and Florida State transfer D.J. Matthews, who earned most outstanding offensive player honors during IU’s spring camp. He’ll be battling those three players for reps or a potential starting job.
“I’ve never been one to shy away from competition,” Buckley said. “I come from a competitive high school. Competition is in me, but I wouldn’t have come here if I didn’t feel like I would get high reps with the opportunity to start.”
