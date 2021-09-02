BLOOMINGTON – During Big Ten Media Day last month, Indiana senior wide receiver Ty Fryfogle displayed a hint of the swagger he intends to play with during the 2021 season.
Coming off earning Big Ten receiver of the year honors in 2020, Fryfogle was asked if he felt he was still the league’s best receiver with the return of Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson at Ohio State and Jahan Dotson at Penn State.
“I think I’m the best receiver in the country,” Fryfogle said. “My play is going to show it this season. I feel like I’ve been working very hard to tighten up my skillset from last season, my speed, my route running.”
Fryfogle will begin the quest to back that up Saturday when No. 17 Indiana plays at No. 18 Iowa (3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network). Last season, Fryfogle became the first Big Ten receiver to record back-to-back 200-yard games, on the way to a season that included 37 catches for 721 yards and seven TDs. Fryfogle’s 19.5 yards per catch ranked 23rd nationally, with 21 of his 37 catches gaining 20 yards or more.
Still, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound Fryfogle wants to improve, which is why he chose not to declare for the NFL Draft.
“I’ve tried to work on a little bit of everything as far as my speed, getting better at routes, getting out of breaks, learning defenses, just trying to be a complete football player and not having any flaws in my game,” Fryfogle said. “I still have a long way to go, but I’m now working every day towards that goal.”
The news was a pleasant surprise to Indiana coach Tom Allen, who at first wasn’t expecting Fryfogle to come back to school. But as conversations progressed last January, Allen said his hopes increased.
“In the middle I was like 50/50. I wasn’t sure,” Allen said. “And then at the end I was like, you know what, I feel, after meeting with him again, I felt pretty good that he had had that decision made up that he was going to return.
“And I think it’s a healthy process to go through. I think for him he was, from the very beginning, pretty realistic about where he stood. He understood that you kind of look at the two areas, you look at the pool of guys that are going to be entering the draft and how that affects you and where you kind of fall within that group and then you look at yourself and how much more do I have to grow and to improve?”
Allen said Fryfogle has attacked the offseason with zeal and purpose.
“I’ve seen guys come back and they’re worried about getting hurt and they’re worried about this, and they start pressing because they want to make more plays because this is like, ‘Hey, I came back for this.’ And they don’t just let the game just come to them, and they have a little bit different approach to practice,” Allen said. “And I never sensed that from him. It was just full speed ahead every practice, never ever looking for any veteran days off during spring ball or fall camp. I mean, that wasn’t even part of his processing.”
Another area of growth for Fryfogle is becoming more vocal. He was voted one of six team captains this week. IU receivers coach Grant Heard, who recruited the soft-spoken Fryfogle out of Lucedale, Mississippi, has challenged him to lead the position group in both words and deeds.
“Ty doesn’t talk, so (the goal is) to get him to be more vocal, to put himself out there more, which in turn will make him have to elevate his play,” Heard said. “Because if you challenge other people, you are basically challenging yourself. So that’s one big challenge I’ve given him.”
Fryfogle has spent extra time over the summer working on building chemistry with quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who will start Saturday after returning from offseason ACL surgery. The connection between Penix and Fryfogle was undeniable last season. Of Fryfogle’s 37 catches, 33 came from Penix, which accounted for 652 of his 721 receiving yards. All seven of Fryfogle’s touchdown passes came from Penix.
As coverages shaded more toward Fryfogle in the middle of last season, Penix, with his arm strength, still zipped balls to him in double coverage, confident he would come down with all of the 50-50 balls thrown his way.
“Ty is a very detailed guy,” Penix said. “He works out of coming out of his breaks a lot, just makes sure that our timing is on time. If you feel like something is off, he’s a guy that’s going to come up to me, ask me, just try to see my feedback on what happened. He’s just a guy that really wants to be great. He’s someone that works extremely hard every day on and off the field, in the weight room, and in film study …
“He wants to be the best version of himself. So I feel like him coming back, he’s going to be a great part of the offense like he was last year, and he’s definitely going to make big plays for us this season.”
EXTRA POINTS
• Allen said Thursday sophomore running back/kick returner David Ellis (lower leg injury) is still being evaluated and remains questionable for Iowa. If Ellis can’t play, receiver Jacolby Hewitt likely will return kickoffs.
• IU will play its first game at Kinnick Stadium since 2014, but at least one Hoosier has experience playing in the stadium. IU transfer defensive tackle Weston Kramer said he played there three years ago for Northern Illinois in its 2018 matchup with the Hawkeyes.
“It’s crazy how close the fans are to the sideline,” Kramer said. “So that’s something to get used to, but as you go on your forget about it. But it’s a good crowd, very loud, very excited.”
