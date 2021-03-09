BLOOMINGTON – After a breakout 2020 season, many expected Indiana senior wide receiver Ty Fryfogle to declare for the NFL draft.
But with IU capping a historic season with a disappointing bowl loss, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound Fryfogle was left with a feeling of unfinished business.
“We still left stuff on the table, and there’s a lot more that we can accomplish,” Fryfogle said.
As a result, Fryfolge finished his first day of spring practice with the Hoosiers on Tuesday eager for what lies ahead in the 2021 season. With Fryfogle among a handful of All-Big Ten players returning, IU will be considered one of the contenders to unseat Ohio State as league champion next season.
“We just started spring ball … 15 opportunities to get better and just build off what we did last season,” Fryfogle said. “I feel like we can accomplish anything we want to this season.”
Fryfogle proved what he could accomplish during a 2020 season in which he earned Big Ten wide receiver of the year honors with 37 catches for 721 yards and seven TDs. He became the first receiver in conference history to post back-to-back 200-yard receiving games, including a seven-catch, 218-yard, three-TD outing against Ohio State that put him on the national radar.
Fryfogle’s 19.5 yards per catch last season ranked third nationally as he became a favorite deep target for quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
“I had a lot of great accomplishments last season,” Fryfogle said. “I felt like there was things I needed to work on, coming back. All of that stuff goes out the window this season.”
Specifically, Fryfogle said he’d like to continue to work on reading defenses and cleaning up his routes.
“I could get better at everything,” Fryfogle said. “I feel like I’m not great at everything. I still have a lot of stuff to work on to get better, and that’s my goal this spring is to get better at those things.”
Another area where Fryfogle will continue to be counted on is leadership. With Whop Philyor declaring for the NFL draft, IU will break some different receivers into the mix, including Florida State transfer D.J. Matthews and rising sophomore Javon Swinton. Rising junior Miles Marshall could also take on a more prominent role.
“It just comes with hanging out with them, lifting weights with them, going over plays with them, running routes and just kind of catching them up to the speed and the way we do things at Indiana,” Fryfogle said.
Part of Fryfogle’s success last season was related to his chemistry with Penix, who trusted Fryfogle for his ability to win 50-50 balls against opposing defensive backs. Of Fryfogle’s 721 receiving yards, 652 came with Penix under center, and all seven of his TD catches came on Penix passes.
Penix won’t take part in spring drills while recovering from a torn ACL, but Fryfogle said the bond between the two remains strong. Fryfogle said he expects his chemistry with Penix to continue to grow if Penix returns in time for the start of the 2021 season.
“We talk about football every day and the goals that we have for this season, how we’re going to accomplish them, how we’re going to get better this offseason,” Fryfogle said. “We talk about that every single day because we feel like it’s special, that we could do special things here together and as a team.”
