BLOOMINGTON --- Indiana redshirt senior wide receiver Donovan Hale has dealt with expectations and adversity during his college career with the Hoosiers.
A two-sport basketball and football star out of Largo, Fla., Hale suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2017, then bounced back with a strong junior season and was named last spring’s offensive MVP.
For Hale, though, achievements on the field pale in comparison to the growth he’s made off it.
Two years ago, Hale became a father, and his face beams every time he talks about his 2-year-old son, Weston.
“It had to change me for the better,” Hale said. “I had to pretty much become more responsible with my life and, you know, it’s not about me anymore. It’s about my little one.”
Last Saturday, Hale was one of the few bright spots in IU’s 51-10 loss against Ohio State, throwing a 49-yard touchdown pass on a trick play for IU’s lone score. He also made two catches for 33 yards to become IU’s 45th player to surpass 1,000 yards receiving.
But it was a play that didn’t show up in the box score that caught the attention of IU coaches, one pointed out during a Monday morning film session with players. When quarterback Peyton Ramsey threw an interception that was returned 96 yards for a touchdown by Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette, Hale was at first on the complete opposite end of the field.
“There was no way he was going to get there, but he still sprinted all the way down just in some sort of hope that he could make a play, help Peyton out there,” Indiana senior wide receiver Nick Westbrook said. “So he’s just grown a lot. He just cares so much, and you see it.”
Weston was a fixture at IU summer practices, often watching and calling out to his dad on the sidelines.
“He likes to be wherever I am, so (if) he sees me on the practice field, he tries to run out on the field,” Hale said. “Everybody tries to stop him, but it’s a pretty cool feeling.”
Hale said while balancing being a father, a student and a football player can be stressful at times, coming home to see his son every day is worth it.
“To come home to your child, that’s probably one of the best feelings in the world,” Hale said. “It’s like, no matter how your day has been going, no matter what’s happened, when you go home, it’s like all of your problems kind of leave and you get to see your child.”
An honorable mention 2018 All-Big Ten selection, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound Hale has incentive to play well for his teammates and for his future to provide for his family. Coming off a junior season that included 42 catches for 508 yards and six touchdowns, Hale is projected as a possible fifth- to seventh-round NFL draft pick, based on his size. Hale has eight catches for 159 yards and a touchdown so far this season.
“There’s a lot riding for him. He has a son that he’s playing for, and you can definitely see how that’s had an effect,” Westbrook said. “He cares a lot and that competitive drive. He already had it a lot, but now it’s just to another whole level.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.