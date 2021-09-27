BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana head coach Tom Allen announced wide receiver D.J. Matthews is out for the year with a torn ACL, a blow to the Hoosiers both on offense and special teams.
Matthews suffered the knee injury while attempting to recover his own muff after fielding a punt Saturday at Western Kentucky.
“It's a tough, tough blow for us and for him,” Allen said. “I hurt for him. He's had an amazing attitude, even the night it happened. We weren't 100% sure at that time, but it was confirmed (Sunday).”
A grad transfer from Florida State, Matthews had 13 catches for 165 yards, one rushing TD and an 81-yard punt return for a TD through IU’s first three games.
With Matthews out, Ty Fryfogle, Miles Marshall and Jacolby Hewitt took on slot receiving opportunities during IU’s 33-31 win over the Hilltoppers. Marshall finished with five catches for 64 yards, while Hewitt had four catches for 41 yards.
“In regards to our offense, other guys got to step up,” Allen said. “As you mentioned, we got others -- the different way we use our guys, different ways guys step up and make plays. Reese Taylor in the return game for punts. That will be back into his plate fully.”
IU offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan mentioned Texas A&M grad transfer wide receiver Camron Buckley as another player who is on the verge of breaking out. Buckley had two catches for 11 yards against Western Kentucky but also had one drop.
IU sophomore running back/kick returner David Ellis could also play in the slot but has been dealing with leg issues since early in training camp in August. Ellis left the WKU game after an 8-yard run in the first quarter and did not return.
“It doesn't appear to be serious, but it's kind of a lingering thing,” Allen said. “We're trying to get some answers on that to see if we can get and figure out why it keeps rehappening to him. He's a tremendously talented young man that I have really high expectations for, hopes for. I know he does for himself as well. Really need him to be able to get healthy, stay healthy and help this football team.”
WILLIAMS IN PROTOCOL
Allen said cornerback Jaylin Williams, who suffered a concussion Saturday, is in protocol this week.
“Our medical staff that handles that,” Allen said. “I know it was a very good initial prognosis for him, which was positive. We'll see how that plays out the rest of the week.”
If Williams can’t play Saturday at No. 4 Penn State (7:30 p.m., ABC), IU will find itself thin at the cornerback spot. Another cornerback IU was counting on for a breakout season, Chris Keys, is out for the season with a torn ACL.
“We’ve had some guys from Tiawan (Mullen) and Reese (Taylor), Noah (Pierre) has been there,” IU defensive coordinator Charlton Warren said. “We’ve got some guys who can do that, fill that role for us, and we’re very multiple in our package. We cross-train our DBs in multiple spots for this. My goal is always to get the best 11 on the field.”
EVALUATING RED ZONE
Indiana went 6-for-6 in red-zone scoring opportunities Saturday, with three touchdowns and three field goals.
Sheridan felt there were opportunities for more touchdowns.
“On one of them we got a false start on first-and-10,” Sheridan said. “Set us back to first-and-15. We weren’t able to overcome it. On another possession, I think we got an illegal block in the back. I think it would have been first-and-10 at the 14. We end up going back 10 yards. There were certainly some calls where I felt I was a little too aggressive, not patient enough, try to throw the ball down the field. We didn’t hit them, and they weren’t timely calls. …
“There’s no doubt that we settled for too many field goals Saturday and we really -- we’ve had opportunities in the first four games to score more points than what we have, and we’ve got to capitalize on those opportunities.”
