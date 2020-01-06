BLOOMINGTON – After a breakout junior year, Indiana wide receiver Whop Philyor contemplated declaring for the NFL draft.
But Philyor announced on a social media post Monday night he plans to return for his senior season, giving IU’s offense its leading playmaking threat back heading into the 2020 season.
The speedy, 5-foot-11, 178-pound Philyor was held in check in last week’s TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against Tennessee, finishing with just one catch for 1 yard. But Philyor still wound up with a 1,000-yard season, finishing the year with 70 catches for 1,002 yards and five TDs to earn second-team All-Big Ten honors.
“We have some things that need to be accomplished, and I would love to be a part of it,” Philyor wrote. “I cannot wait to get to work with my brothers for the upcoming season.”
With Philyor’s return, IU will bring back its top three receivers. Sophomore tight end Peyton Hendershot was second on the Hoosiers in receiving with 52 catches for 622 yards and four TDs, while junior wide receiver Ty Fryfogle was third with 45 catches for 604 yards and three TDs.
IU is in search of an offensive coordinator this offseason after Kalen DeBoer accepted the head coaching job at Fresno State last month. According to multiple reports, IU special teams coach William Inge is expected to follow and work under DeBoer as Fresno State’s defensive coordinator.
