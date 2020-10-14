BLOOMINGTON – Indiana wide receivers Ty Fryfogle and Miles Marshall are both quiet by nature.
“Sometimes, I don’t know if they have a pulse,” IU wide receivers coach Grant Heard said. “I have Whop (Philyor), who is an energizer bunny, but those two are just steady, nose to the grindstone and just work and just go out there and make plays.”
IU is hopeful Fryfogle and Marshall will both let their play do the talking in 2020. Both are projected to get more targets in the offense with the departure of Nick Westbrook and Donavan Hale to graduation this past season.
“They bring a level of consistency, a level of dependability,” IU offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said. “They both have been out there in big moments and performed, and so they’ve both been very solid and productive, and we’re looking forward to them having a big year for us.”
After catching 45 passes for 604 yards and three TDs last season, the 6-foot-2, 214-pound Fryfogle returned to his native Lucedale, Mississippi, this spring during the pandemic and continued to work out with quarterbacks and wide receivers in his hometown.
“I just tried to stay in shape, catch balls, just because you never know what could happen, if they were going to call us back up,” Fryfogle said. “Just trying to keep the same work ethic and not get out of shape because they say if you get out of shape, it’s hard to get back in shape as far as football wise.”
Heard said that dedication has shown up in how Fryfogle has performed in fall camp.
“Ty, he’s exactly where he needs to be,” Heard said. “He’s worked his butt off in the offseason … every day I talked to him at home, he was outside, working out. So he’s exactly where I need him to be and I expect big, big things out of him this year.”
The 6-4, 208-pound Marshall emerged late last season, making four catches for 49 yards, including some tough grabs over the middle, in IU’s 44-41 Old Oaken Bucket win over rival Purdue. Marshall added two catches for 25 yards in the Gator Bowl against Tennessee to finish the year with 16 catches for 196 yards and one TD.
Heard said those performances should give Marshall more confidence heading into the 2020 season.
“The best teacher is game experience,” Heard said. “Practice is one thing and practice is good, but games are different, and so for him to be able to get in there and have success when he got in there, I think has helped him just to understand that for one, that he can play at this level ,and two, the things he has to work on to continue to get better.”
Establishing depth behind Philyor, Fryfogle and Marshall was another goal during fall camp. So far, freshman wide receiver Javon Swinton has made an impression with his ability to process information and make tough catches. Sophomore wide receiver Jacolby Hewitt, coming off a torn ACL that sidelined him the entire 2019 season, made a TD catch during last Saturday’s second scrimmage.
“We’ve got six guys fighting for those backup roles, and we’ve really got about another week before we really got to start making tough decisions,” Heard said. “So, right now, (we're) just really trying to see who is going to come out there and compete, who understands what we are trying to do and who can do it at a high level and make plays. Right now, (we're) still trying to figure that out, but the pool is good. I feel good about it, and whoever it is I think they are going to be good contributors to our team.”
Indiana center Harry Crider was named to the Rimington Trophy watch List, given to college football’s top center. The 6-4, 311-pound Crider, a Columbus native, is moving to center this season after making 12 starts at left guard and one start at center last season.
