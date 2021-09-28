BLOOMINGTON – Indiana wide receiver Jacolby Hewitt went through his own recovery from a torn ACL during the 2019 season, so his heart sank when he learned teammate and wide receiver D.J. Matthews sustained the same injury Saturday at Western Kentucky.
“It’s an unfortunate situation for D.J.,” Hewitt said. “Love the guy. He was nothing but positive when he came in here. He’s a great teammate.”
With the season-ending injury to Matthews, Hewitt and wide receiver Miles Marshall will take on more important roles in the offense, beginning Saturday when IU plays at No. 4 Penn State (7:30 p.m., ABC).
“I’m ready to step in and take on a big role if I have to,” Hewitt said. “I’m ready to take on any role. I’ve been waiting four years to have a role like this, so I’m just ready for my opportunity.”
After Matthews went down early in the first quarter, Marshall finished with five catches for 64 yards against WKU, while Hewitt had four catches for 41 yards. Ty Fryfogle lined up in the slot to replace Matthews, with Marshall and Hewitt playing on the outside. But Marshall and Hewitt said they both have the ability to play the slot if called upon.
“We can all rotate,” Marshall said. “We all play every position.”
The 6-foot-1, 198-pound Hewitt suffered his ACL tear during offseason workouts in 2019. Last season, Hewitt returned to make five catches for 68 yards, including a clutch 14-yard catch during a late fourth-quarter touchdown drive to force overtime in IU’s 36-35 upset of Penn State last season. It was Hewitt’s first career catch.
“It was all meant to be,” Hewitt said. “I was just in the right place. Mike (Penix) threw an incredible ball, and all you do is just go up there and give it your best effort.”
Marshall finished with three of his five catches against WKU during a third-quarter drive that ended with a field goal to put the Hoosiers up 26-21.
“We’ve seen the coverage they were in. They were dropping a lot,” Marshall said. “So we knew a lot of underneath throws were going to be there, a lot of curls. We just took what the defense gave us.”
Before the WKU game, Marshall had gotten off to a slow start with just two catches through his first three games. But Marshall wasn’t concerned.
“We’ve got a lot of weapons on our team, and the ball has got to get spread around,” Marshall said. “It just didn’t come my way.”
The ball should be coming Marshall’s way more in the coming weeks. At 6-foot and 212 pounds, Marshall has shown the ability to make tough catches in traffic.
“That’s what I pride myself on,” Marshall said. “I’m a bigger receiver, so I have to make those catches. They can’t be 50-50 balls. They got to be about 80-20. If (Penix) has trust to throw to me, I’ve got to make the play.”
Hewitt and Marshall both came to the program together as part of IU’s 2018 recruiting class, and both are pulling for each other to succeed.
“Once Miles knows that he can be that guy, be a Ty Fryfogle, be a D.J. Matthews, be a Whop Philyor, he’s going to be incredible,” Hewitt said. “He’s the best of the best. He’s just got to know that he’s the best of the best, which I know, which I do think he knows.”
IU-OSU GAME SOLD OUT
IU announced single tickets are sold out for its Oct. 23 game against No. 11 Ohio State at 52,000-seat Memorial Stadium. The game time has yet to be determined. Fans can still try to secure tickets on StubHub, IU’s official secondary ticket marketplace.
It’s the second home sellout of the season for the Hoosiers, who also sold out their Sept. 18 game against Cincinnati with a crowd of 52,656.
IU hasn’t beaten the Buckeyes since routing them 41-7 on Oct. 8, 1988, at Memorial Stadium. The schools played to a 27-27 tie at Memorial Stadium in 1990.
