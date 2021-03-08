BLOOMINGTON — On the day before the start of spring practices, Indiana football coach Tom Allen was rewarded with a raise that will bump his average annual salary into the upper tier of Big Ten football coaches.
IU announced Monday that Allen has agreed to an amendment to his current seven-year deal that will raise his average annual salary from $3.9 million to $4.9 million.
The $4.9 million-per-season deal through 2027 makes Allen the sixth-highest paid coach in the Big Ten, ahead of Purdue’s Jeff Brohm ($4.8 million) and Nebraska’s Scott Frost ($4.833 million). Per terms of the deal, Allen’s contract will automatically extend one year for each postseason bowl berth.
“Tom Allen has proven himself to be not only the right person for our student-athletes and our program, but one of the best football coaches in the country,” Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson said. "The enthusiasm and outlook for our program is at an all-time high, and the future of Indiana Football is in great hands. I look forward to Tom leading our program for many years to come.”
Allen, 50, has led IU to historic success during his four-year tenure, including back-to-back January bowl appearances following the 2019 and 2020 seasons for the first time in program history. The Hoosiers posted their most wins in the Big Ten since 1987 in last year’s 6-2 campaign, which included wins over Penn State, Michigan, Michigan State and Wisconsin. IU’s No. 7 ranking in the AP poll last season was its highest since 1967.
IU’s win over Michigan was its first against the Wolverines in 33 years, while the Hoosiers won at Michigan State for the first time in 19 years.
Allen has led IU to a 14-7 record over the last two seasons and a 24-22 mark in his four-year tenure. He was named the American Football Coaches Association national coach of the year in 2020, and his 24 wins are the most for a head football coach in his first four years in IU history.
“It’s about being at a place that values our football program, that’s going to be able to invest in our football program and allow us to be able to have the infrastructure and support to do great things here,” Allen said. “That’s what I want us to be able to do.”
More success is expected in 2021, with IU returning several All-Big Ten players, including quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Big Ten receiver of the year Ty Fryfogle, All-American cornerback Tiawan Mullen and senior linebacker Micah McFadden. Allen said he’s looking forward to the first spring practice Tuesday, working with both the returning team and new faces that are transfers and early enrollees.
Allen announced some coaching staff title adjustments Monday. Cornerbacks coach Brandon Shelby will take on additional responsibilities as assistant to the head coach, while Kasey Teegardin will handle both the bull position and the husky position as linebackers coach. Allen also announced a couple of position changes, with Gavin McCabe moving from offensive line to defensive line and Caleb Murphy moving from tight end to the defensive line.
Junior cornerback Jaylin Williams, who was arrested on OWI charges last month, will practice with the team.
“At this point, he’ll still be with us and doing things with the team,” Allen said. “That’s not changed. But still don’t have a final verdict on all the things the court system brings back to us. We are just working through that together with him.”
Penix, recovering from offseason surgery to repair a torn ACL he suffered last Nov. 28, won’t be taking any team reps, but Allen remains optimistic he’ll be ready by the season opener Sept. 4 at Iowa. With Penix out, Jack Tuttle and Dexter Williams will get the majority of reps at quarterback.
As for the remaining position groups, Allen still has concerns at wide receiver, despite the return of Fryfogle.
“There are some question marks there as far as some of these younger guys. How much of a step are they going to be able to take, to be able to give us true depth at that position?” Allen said.
But Allen is excited about the potential of the offensive line, which returns four starters and adds Michigan transfer Zach Carpenter to replace Harry Crider at center.
“Our offensive line has a chance to be one of our strengths,” Allen said.
Defensively, Allen believes IU remains strong in the secondary and at linebacker, while trying to continue to add depth on the defensive line. He’s counting on the continued evolution of the bull position, a hybrid defensive end/linebacker edge rusher capable of playing the 3 or 4 technique. D.K. Bonhomme excelled for IU at that position last year, and Allen said Lance Bryant and Mike Ziemba will provide depth behind Bonhomme at that position.
“It’s a critical position for us,” Allen said. “He had to have a lot of skill sets, but it’s also a great tool for him because the guy who plays that position, when he goes to be draftable, all 32 teams can evaluate that young man because whether you are a three-down or four-down look, that guy is going to have the skill set to do both of those things.”
