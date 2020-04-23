BLOOMINGTON – Indiana sophomore forward Damezi Anderson has decided to put his name in the NCAA transfer portal.
Anderson made the announcement on his Instagram account Thursday, and the 6-foot-7 former South Bend Riley standout confirmed playing time played a major role in his decision.
A former four-star recruit, Anderson appeared in 39 games for the Hoosiers, averaging 2.1 points and 1.6 rebounds. He played in 18 games during the 2019-20 season but just once after Jan. 31 in a two-minute stint late in an IU blowout loss at Michigan on Feb. 16.
“My experience at Indiana was good,” Anderson said. “I loved it there. It was a great school. I got in close with my teammates, and I got a lot of fans and stuff, and there’s a lot of good people at Indiana. It’s just the opportunity for me wasn’t there for me all the way.”
Anderson had a final meeting with IU coaches Thursday that cemented his decision.
“It came down to me and my family, looking down and looking at all the aspects, what’s best for me,” Anderson said. “We came to agreement that putting my name in the portal was the best thing.”
Expectations were high playing in his home state, but Anderson was unable to convince IU coaches he deserved more playing time. Anderson averaged 12.3 minutes as a sophomore, shooting 31.5% from the field and 22.9% from 3-point range.
Anderson said the feedback from coaches was he needed to more consistently knock down shots and increase awareness on defense. Anderson started the season 8-of-20 from 3-point range before missing his final 15 3-point attempts.
“I feel like, given the right opportunity, all of that can be cleaned up,” Anderson said.
Anderson was the second-ranked player in the state and the 92nd-ranked player in the Class of 2018 per 247.com. He scored 2,210 career points to set a new St. Joseph County and South Bend scoring record.
He said his confidence hasn't been shaken.
“Given the opportunity, I just feel like I could be the type of player I was in high school,” Anderson said.
Anderson said he has yet to reach out to teams.
Asked what he’s looking for in a school, Anderson replied: “Consistent minutes, playing minutes most importantly, just a coach that really focuses on his players and is looking to get his players good, really looking to get them somewhere in life and push them to be the best versions of themselves.”
