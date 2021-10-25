BLOOMINGTON – Indiana junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis can now add preseason All-American to his list of growing accomplishments and accolades in his college career.
The 6-foot-9, 245-pound Jackson-Davis was named to the AP All-American preseason team Monday.
Jackson-Davis and Illinois center Kofi Cockburn were the two Big Ten players to make the five-team squad, which includes Gozaga forward Drew Timme, UCLA forward Johnny Juzang and Villanova guard Collin Gillespie.
Jackson-Davis started all 27 games for the Hoosiers last season and was the only high-major player to average at least 19 points and nine rebounds. He’s led IU in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots in each of his first two seasons. He enters 2021-22 as the Big Ten’s returning leading scorer at 19.1 points per game last season.
Jackson-Davis is the first Hoosier to be named to the preseason AP All-American team since Cody Zeller was selected in 2012. Zeller went on to be selected fourth overall in the 2013 NBA draft by the Charlotte Bobcats. The nine-year NBA veteran is now a member of the Portland Trail Blazers.
In addition to AP All-American preseason honors, Jackson-Davis has earned preseason All-American accolades from Athlon, Blue Ribbon Magazine and ESPN Hall of Fame basketball analyst Dick Vitale. The Center Grove standout also was selected to the Karl Malone Watch List.
