BLOOMINGTON — When Miller Kopp transferred from Northwestern to Indiana last spring, he left behind a comfort zone that included three years playing under the same coach and close relationships with teammates.
Kopp has blended in quickly at Indiana, starting all 22 games for the Hoosiers this season. IU is going to need the 6-foot-7 forward’s perimeter production down the stretch, beginning Tuesday night, when he and the Hoosiers play at Northwestern (9 p.m., Big Ten Network).
“It’s just going to be weird, I think,” Kopp said. “It’s definitely going to be super exciting to go back there and see some old friends and old teammates and stuff. But, really, I just want to win. That’s really all I care about.”
In three seasons at Northwestern under Chris Collins, Kopp averaged 9.6 points in 87 games. As a sophomore, Kopp averaged a career-best 13.1 points, a number that dipped to 10.3 points per game as a junior. He made 122 3-pointers in three seasons at Northwestern, shooting 36% from long range.
This season, Kopp is shooting 38.7% (24-of-62) from 3-point range. But he’s been blanketed by Big Ten defenses of late. Kopp is coming off a game Saturday in which he failed to score, or even get a shot attempt up, in 16 minutes on the floor. Kopp hasn’t reached double figures since scoring a career-high 28 points at Syracuse on Nov. 30, a game in which he knocked down a season-high four 3-pointers.
“Defensively, they know he can shoot, and they won't leave him,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said.
The challenge for Kopp and IU’s coaching staff is to create open looks. But Kopp has contributed in other ways as a mentor to younger teammates. Kopp won over new teammates at IU with his work ethic during the offseason, which has carried over into the regular season.
“He’s a great locker room guy,” IU sophomore swingman Trey Galloway said. “On the court, he’s always setting the right example. He brings it every day in practice, which is great. He doesn’t take days off. He’s always in the gym, always in here getting shots up.
“It’s great to see because it’s nice to have teammates like that, that when you see them in the gym you want to get in there with him.”
Galloway has eaten into Kopp’s minutes of late, as Kopp has played less than 20 minutes in four of his last five games. But Kopp will likely again hear his name called as a starter at Welsh-Ryan Arena, a place where he’s hit big shots in the past.
“I spent three years here, three years of my life that were probably some of the most transformative of my life as a young man, as a basketball player,” Kopp said. “Just to be back there as a Hoosier is just weird because if you would have told me when I was in high school when I committed to Northwestern that I’d be a senior in college but I’d be playing at Northwestern as an Indiana Hoosier, I would tell you you were crazy.
“But it really is a blessing to be at Indiana University, and I’m glad I’m a Hoosier going back there. That’s probably the weirdness of it all.”
Kopp said he’s maintained relationships with some of his former teammates, including senior forward Pete Nance (Northwestern’s leading scorer at 15.6 points per game) and senior guard Ryan Greer.
“I talk to them, really, every day,” Kopp said. “We talk about basketball, about the league, about games. I watch their games, and they watch mine. It will be cool to go back and see them and get a win, too. So it will be fun just to go against those guys.”
FREE THROWS
• Northwestern (11-10, 4-8 Big Ten) comes into the game on a two-game win streak, having sank a season-high 13 3-pointers in an 87-63 rout at Nebraska on Saturday. It was Northwestern’s second-biggest road win since 1950.
Indiana (16-6, 7-5) is coming off a game in which it allowed 10 3-pointers in a 74-57 loss to Illinois and is 2-4 this season when it gives up 10 or more 3s.
“They are a great offensive team,” Galloway said of Northwestern. “They’ve got a lot of good sets, a lot of things they do well on the offensive end.”
• Indiana is 2-4 on the road but has posted back-to-back road wins at Nebraska and at Maryland. The Hoosiers are vying for their first three-game road win streak since winning at Rutgers, at Nebraska and at Maryland during the 2015-16 season.
