BLOOMINGTON – Indiana’s basketball season came to an end in a chorus of boos inside Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday, as the Hoosiers struggled to score in the final 10 minutes of a 61-50 loss to Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament.
Immediately, the focus shifts to the future of fourth-year coach Archie Miller, who ended his fourth season with a 12-15 record and on a six-game losing streak. The disappointing end of the season raises questions about whether IU will have Miller return for a fifth season or eat a $10.5 million buyout and start fresh with a new coach.
As the final seconds ticked down, some frustrated IU fans started “Fire Archie” chants.
“I’m not entering any offseason wondering if I’m going to be back,” Miller said. “Those decisions are made above me. My job is to run the program. I talk to our administration daily. We’re in a good spot. Didn’t capitalize on some opportunities this year to be able to put us in a position to bounce back after last year’s season was canceled.”
Miller is 67-46 in four seasons at Indiana and 33-43 in the Big Ten. Asked about fan concerns about the direction of the program, Miller responded: “The message to anybody at this points is at the end of the day, we’re going to be fine. We’ve got good guys, guys who battled and like everyone at this point, you’ve got to take inventory. It’s like I told our team coming into this year, in our league there was a lot of uncertainty. We got our opportunities. We didn’t cash in on them, and performance matters, and our performance here was inconsistent, and we couldn’t capitalize on our opportunities all the way through from December to January and February to put us in a comfortable position down the stretch.”
With the general public able to watch Indiana for the first time this season, thousands of Hoosiers fans showed up hoping to see a magical IU Big Ten tournament run. There were some inspiring moments. Indiana jumped to an early 10-point lead, and with an 8-0 run took a 44-41 lead midway through the second half.
But Indiana endured a brutal offensive stretch in the final 10 minutes, failing to score a field goal in the final 9:50. The low-lights included going 2-of-8 from the free-throw line, with Rob Phinisee missing two front ends of one-and-ones. Junior forward Race Thompson also missed a point blank layup as Indiana was outscored 14-2 down the stretch.
Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 19 points, but no other IU player reached double figures as the Hoosiers finished with their lowest scoring output since losing 66-44 to Texas on Dec. 1. Indiana finished shooting 37.5% from the field, 12.5% from 3-point range and 40% (6-of-15) from the foul line.
IU closed its season making just nine of its final 61 3-point attempts in its last three games.
“The fact that the offense was the way that it was, we’re not blaming coaches or anything because I feel like we had a lot of good shots,” Jackson-Davis said. “We had layups, but we just missed them. We missed eight free throws down the stretch. If we would have made them, we would have been up 58-57. Our inability to put the ball in the basket just killed us.”
Even with 13 points from Jackson-Davis in the first half, the Hoosiers went into halftime down 33-32 due to some late breakdowns defensively and taking care of the basketball. Indiana got off to an inspired start, jumping ahead 21-11 by finding Jackson-Davis inside.
Jackson-Davis scored eight of IU’s first 21 points on two bank shots, an alley-oop dunk and a driving dunk.
Sophomore guard Armaan Franklin, playing in his first game since injuring his foot Feb. 24 against Rutgers, also provided a lift off the bench, scoring a driving basket to put Indiana up 23-17. Sophomore forward Jerome Hunter followed with a 3-pointer to put Indiana up 26-17, giving the Hoosiers some added cushion.
Hunter scored on a putback to give Indiana a 28-19 lead, but Rutgers heated up at the end of the half. After starting the game 0-of-6 from 3-point range, the Scarlet Knights made five of their final six 3-point attempts.
Senior guard Jacob Young scored five points during a 14-4 run to close the half. A 3-pointer from Young cut Indiana’s lead to 30-27, then Young hit a driving reserve layup with 1:58 left in the first half to cut IU’s lead to 32-31, forcing Miller to call a timeout. On the following possession, Rutgers guard Geo Baker stripped Phinisee at midcourt, and Baker made a breakaway layup to put Indiana up 33-32 at halftime.
Rutgers (15-10) beat Indiana for the third time this season and will move on to play No. 3 Illinois on Friday night in the quarterfinals.
