CINCINNATI -- Former Frankton star Maurice Knight scored 18 points, and Tate Ivanyo added 17 in his first start as the Anderson University men's basketball team rallied for a 63-55 win against Mount St. Joseph on Saturday.
"This is an immensely satisfying win," AU coach Owen Handy said. "We've dropped two games in a row on the road to really good opponents, and to eke out a win on the road against a third really good opponent took a lot of courage and toughness."
The Ravens (5-2, 1-1 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) erased a 27-22 halftime deficit and led for the final 15:54 of the contest.
Former Lapel star Austin Lyons -- who finished with nine points on 4-of-6 shooting off the bench -- broke a 32-32 tie with a 3-pointer to put AU in front for good.
Ivanyo's 3-pointer with 2:30 remaining put the Ravens in front 55-47 and snuffed out the last significant threat from the Lions (3-3, 1-1).
"We've had a number of different players step up in our wins this season, and (on Saturday) Tate Ivanyo got the chance," Handy said. "He kept us in the game offensively in the first half and buried a huge 3 down the stretch to give us some breathing room."
A freshman from Valparaiso, the 6-foot-3 Ivanyo was 5-of-8 from the floor, 2-of-4 from 3-point range and 5-of-5 at the free-throw line in his first college start. He added five rebounds, three steals and an assist.
Knight, Anderson's leading scorer at 19.6 points per game this season, had six rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in another solid all-around performance.
Fred Shropshire added nine points for the Ravens, who also got 15 points from the bench.
That team effort was enough to overcome a 29-point outing from Mount St. Joseph forward Devin Young. He was 8-of-15 from the field and 13-of-15 at the free-throw line while finishing with a game-high 10 rebounds.
No other Lion scored in double figures, and AU won the rebounding battle 40-37 while outscoring the hosts 28-18 in the paint.
Anderson shot 43.1% (22-of-51) from the floor but was just 4-of-17 from 3-point range. The Ravens went 15-of-21 at the free-throw line.
Mount St. Joseph was held to 27.3% shooting (15-of-55) overall and was 4-of-26 from the perimeter. The Lions were 21-of-28 at the charity stripe.
"I give Mount St. Joseph a lot of credit for making things difficult for us in the first half," Handy said, "and I give our guys a lot of credit for correcting some of those things coming out of halftime."
The Ravens return home next Saturday for a 1 p.m. tipoff against HCAC rival Earlham (1-4, 0-1).
