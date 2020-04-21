MARION — The Indiana Wesleyan University women’s soccer program enjoyed its most successful season in a decade in 2019.
It looks to get even stronger as it added a commitment from one of Madison County’s top returning scorers.
Pendleton Heights junior Macy Browning announced on social media this week she will continue her soccer career with the Wildcats after her upcoming senior season.
Despite missing five games due to injury, Browning still earned All-Area honors after scoring seven goals and adding six assists last season. The midfielder has tallied 16 goals and 10 assists in her career with the Arabians.
Her biggest game last season was a one-goal, three-assist performance in a 9-1 Hoosier Heritage Conference win over Delta in September. The Arabians have posted a 32-15-5 record during Browning’s career.
In club play, Browning was a part of the Indy Premier 02GElite I team that finished 2-1 at the 2019 Midwest Regional Championships, held in June in Saginaw, Michigan. One of her teammates with Pendleton Heights, Megan Mills, also played alongside Browning on that club team and was the 2019 THB Sports Girls Soccer Athlete of the Year. Mills is attending Indiana University on a crew (rowing) scholarship.
The Wildcats are coming off a 17-2-2 season that included their first Crossroads League championship since 2010 and ended the season as the seventh-ranked NAIA team.
Browning joins a roster that graduates just four seniors, including top scorer Lexis Garcia, who found the back of the net 17 times last season for the Wildcats.
Browning will major in nursing with a minor in Spanish and plans to continue on to graduate school to become a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist.
