MIDDLETOWN -- The four girls have been best friends and playing basketball together since the sixth grade. Now juniors in high school, they have piled up points, wins and added a unique nickname for their group, courtesy of Shenandoah assistant coach Courtney Draper.
Utilizing the first initials of Raiders juniors Jenna Stewart, Erikka Hill, Rachel Soden and Kathryn Perry, Draper tagged the foursome the "J.E.R.K. Squad," and the name has stuck.
Already an accomplished group of athletes, they can now go by another moniker.
Sectional Champions.
When these girls arrived on the varsity squad, the Raiders were coming off consecutive losing seasons. That was a rarity for a program steeped in a tradition that includes 13 sectional, five regional, four semistate, and two state championships.
Since their arrival, along with head coach Dameon Wyatt, the Raiders have done little besides win. They are 60-14 over the three seasons heading into Saturday's Southmont Regional matchup with South Putnam.
For the girls who grew up watching some of those great Raiders teams, it was important to bring winning back to Shenandoah girls basketball.
"It was normal that Shenandoah had a good girls basketball team, but then it wasn't for a couple years," Perry said. "Growing up, I went to all the girls games. I was even the water girl when I was in elementary (school). I loved it. I always wanted to play when I got to high school."
Whether they need support for boy issues or homework off the court or a player needs backup on the court, these friends say they are always there for one another. Their friendship off the court makes them better together on the court.
"We keep each other accountable," Soden said.
Soden, who averages about four points per game but is a capable 3-point shooter, sees her role as a ball handler who needs to protect each possession. She needed to step up last week at sectional with Perry out with an illness. Soden helped fill the scoring void with 16 points in a win over Centerville.
"I knew I couldn't fill her role completely," Soden said. "We're all different, but I knew I could score at least, just do what I could do. We all had to step it up a little bit."
Wyatt said the group's friendship is real and a vital part of the team's success since their, and his, arrival.
"After school, before a game, I've got four kids. We call them the 'jerks.' They're down there at my office. They want to be around me, and they want to be around each other, doing homework or just chatting," he said. "That's who they are. After the game, they go eat at IHOP at 11 o'clock or they go stay at Erikka's house. They bring that to everybody, so the younger kids see that."
The togetherness they exhibit off the court is evident when they are playing. Wyatt said he could see that back when they were at the middle-school level.
"Some of the kids that they were playing with are no longer playing, but those four have stuck together," he said. "They're best friends. They need each other. They really value what each other has to say about what is going on."
J.E.R.K. also happens to be the players' initials in descending order of height. Stewart is 6-foot and averages 7 rebounds and 2 blocks per game. Hill, the reigning state shot put champion, is 5-11 and averages a double-double. Soden is 5-7, and Perry is the 5-4 point guard who scores 22 points per game. Each player knows their role.
"Erikka and Kat take a lot of the pressure scoring," Wyatt said. "But we've got to have a Jenna Stewart defensively. We've got to have Rachel Soden on the court for shooting and ball handling purposes."
But they also know, and respect, each other's roles.
"She does really well to get (deflections), and she posts pretty good," Stewart said of Hill.
"Shooter," Hill said of Soden. "She keeps me out of my own head. She keeps everyone out of their head. She's generally there when we need her to be. She's the heart of the team."
"I think that Kat is one of our leaders. I know that she's there all the time," Soden said of Perry. "She's the energy we need. She'll keep it real with you."
"She'll also tell you that you're not hurt, that you're fine," Hill chimed in.
"During the game (Saturday), (Hill) said 'Kat, I just rolled my ankle," Perry said. "I said, 'No you didn't. You're not hurt right now.'"
"Jenna is the player that, without her, there wouldn't be a team," Perry said of Stewart.
The Raiders will face South Putnam in Saturday morning's regional semifinal at 10 a.m. If they advance, they could see state power and Class 2A No. 1 Triton Central in Saturday night's championship game at 8 p.m.
This group is unfazed by that prospect.
"If we keep executing the whole game, we'll have a chance," Stewart said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.