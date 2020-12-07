BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named Big Ten Player of the Week for his performance last week at the Maui Invitational in Asheville, North Carolina.
The 6-foot-9, 245-pound Jackson-Davis averaged 20 points and 5.7 rebounds in games against Providence, Texas and Stanford to earn a spot on the 2020 Maui Invitational All-Tournament Team. He saved his best for last in the tournament, scoring a career-high 31 points in IU’s 79-63 win over Stanford, going 10-of-16 from the field and 11-of-14 from the free-throw line.
It’s the first Big Ten Player of the Week honor for Jackson-Davis, who earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors five times in 2020.
Jackson-Davis is averaging 21.5 points and 7 rebounds on the season. The Hoosiers (3-1) next play Wednesday in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge at Florida State (7:15 p.m., ESPN). Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton is concerned about the problems Jackson-Davis and the rest of IU’s frontline present.
“He’s a handful,” Hamilton said. “I haven’t seen anybody keep him from doing what he does. He’s just efficient.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.