BLOOMINGTON – In a Saturday loss at Rutgers? Indiana’s men’s basketball team had a relapse of what was, the inconsistent Hoosiers that struggled through a mediocre 2021-22 Big Ten campaign.
On Wednesday? In an easy 81-65 win over Nebraska at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, the No. 14 Hoosiers restored what was supposed to be.
Victories don’t come much more routine as Indiana’s did against the Cornhuskers. Indiana, the Big Ten Conference favorites, never trailed and were rarely threatened by the Cornhuskers, picked to finish last in the Big Ten.
And along with the routine was the spectacular. Indiana All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis notched a triple-double with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. It’s the first Indiana triple-double since Juwan Morgan in 2018 and only the third in program history.
“Honestly? This solidifies why I came back. I came back to do big things. Not only individually, but with the team too. We have high aspirations. I play my hardest every game, I play for my teammates, and moments like that make it special for me,” Jackson-Davis said.
Trey Galloway was on the receiving end of much of Jackson-Davis’s service as he scored a career-high 20 points. Tamar Bates added 19 as Indiana converted a season-best 11 3-point field goals.
“The fact that Jackson-Davis is being double or triple-teamed? He has to sacrifice the ball. There’s no other place to go with the ball than to get it out and find open shooters. Tonight, we were really good in that area,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said.
Without Sam Griesel, Nebraska’s second-leading scorer, who has the capability to shoot and score off-the-dribble, Nebraska was lacking answers for the considerable questions Indiana’s defense posed.
The Hoosiers (8-1, 1-1) left nothing open on the perimeter and the Huskers’ only consistent inside scorer, Derrick Walker, was blanketed by both Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson.
Nebraska failed to score on 15 of its first 18 possessions. Indiana had no such problem.
The Hoosiers enjoyed welcome perimeter scoring from Tamar Bates, Galloway and Thompson in the 22-7 Indiana run that started the contest. Better still? Jackson-Davis had his game calibrated correctly.
Sensing the Nebraska double-team on his catches, Jackson-Davis had as many assists (four) as he had field goals in the first half. Indiana moved Jackson-Davis around the floor, making it much harder for Nebraska to set defenders to stop the All-American.
“They did a great job of getting the ball. Miller (Kopp), Scoop (Bates) and Trey hit big shots after big shots. Trey and Race cutting to the basket. It was a great response from the Rutgers. We had a lot of movement we didn’t have in that game,” Jackson-Davis said.
“Each year he’s gotten better and better, but his unselfishness and willingness to pass. Him being able to pass out of that double has been special to us,” Galloway said.
Indiana also had little in the way of self-inflicted wounds to give Nebraska ammunition to hurt them with. The Hoosiers had nine turnovers, but the Huskers (6-4, 0-1) only scored four points from them. Nebraska had no second-chance or fast-break points as Indiana had a comfortable 39-26 halftime advantage.
Indiana only had a brief moment of concern in the second half. A 7-0 Nebraska run made it 48-41 with 13:35 left in the game.
The Hoosiers responded emphatically. A 14-0 run permanently put the contest out of Nebraska’s reach. Indiana did a bit of everything, including a 3-point burst which saw Galloway, Bates and Kopp combine for four in a row.
All the while? Jackson-Davis kept working as a facilitator. He had four assists in the second half and was checked out of the game with Indiana up 18.
When Nebraska pulled its deficit back from a peak of 22 to 14, Jackson-Davis checked back in and got the assists he needed for his landmark effort. The 10th assist came on a baseline feed to Galloway with 1:22 left.
Indiana did it all without guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, who missed his second consecutive game with a back injury.
The Hoosiers will be in the national spotlight for their next two games. Indiana travels to Las Vegas for a Saturday showdown with No. 10 Arizona at the MGM Grand.
One week later? Indiana heads to Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. to take on No. 6 Kansas in a battle of college basketball’s traditional titans.