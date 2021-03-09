BLOOMINGTON — Indiana center Trayce Jackson-Davis and Purdue center Trevion Williams both earned All-Big Ten first-team honors in different categories Tuesday.
The 6-foot-9, 245-pound Jackson-Davis was named first-team Big Ten in media voting, while the 6-10, 265-pound Williams was selected to the first team in the coach’s vote.
Jackson-Davis ranks fourth in the Big Ten in scoring (19.1 points per game), second in rebounding (9 per game) and fifth in blocked shots (1.4 per game), becoming the first IU player since point guard Yogi Ferrell to earn All-Big Ten first-team honors. He also was named a Sporting News third-team All-American earlier Tuesday.
Williams averaged 15.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2 assists, posting nine double-doubles. Two more Purdue players — 7-4 center Zach Edey (8.9 points, 4.5 rebounds per game) and 6-4 guard Jaden Ivey (10 points, 3.4 rebounds per game) — were named to the All-Big Ten freshman team.
Iowa forward Luka Garza was named Big Ten Player of the Year for the second straight year and was a unanimous first-team selection, along with Illinous guard Ayo Dosunmu and center Kofi Cockburn. Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell was a first-team selection by the coaches, while Michigan center Hunter Dickinson was a first-team selection by the media.
Dickinson was named Big Ten freshman of the year, while Michigan coach Juwan Howard was named Big Ten coach of the year. Maryland guard Darryl Morsell was named Big Ten defensive player of the year, and Illinois freshman point guard Andre Curbelo was named Big Ten sixth man of the year.
