BLOOMINGTON – Indiana sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and Purdue junior center Trevion Williams were named to the preseason All-Big Ten men’s basketball team, released Monday.
The 6-foot-9, 245-pound Jackson-Davis led IU in a number of statistical categories last season, including scoring (13.5 ppg), rebounding (8.4 rpg), blocked shots (1.9 bpg) and field goal percentage (56.6%). He earned All-Big Ten freshman team and All-Big Ten third team honors last season.
The 6-10 Williams averaged 11.5 points and 7.6 rebounds in just 21.4 minutes per game last season. He was the only player in the country to average 11 points and seven rebounds in under 22 minutes per contest.
Williams was recently named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Watch List as one of the top 25 centers coming into the 2020-21 season, while Jackson-Davis was named to the Karl Malone list as one of the top 25 power forwards in the country.
Iowa senior center Luka Garza was named Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year. Garza and Illinois junior guard Ayo Dosunmu were the lone unanimous selections to the team, which were voted on by a panel of conference media members.
The remainder of the team was filled out by Illinois center Kofi Cockburn, Iowa swingman Joe Wieskamp, Michigan State forward Aaron Henry, Minnesota guard Marcus Carr, Rutgers guard Geo Baker and Wisconsin forward Nate Revers.
AP POLLS
The AP men’s and women’s college basketball polls were released Monday. The Indiana women’s basketball team was ranked No. 13 after finishing last season at No. 20. The Indiana men’s team was not ranked but received 48 votes.
Seven Big Ten men’s basketball teams made the preseason Top 25, led by Iowa (5), Wisconsin (7), Illinois (8), Michigan State (13), Ohio State (23), Rutgers (24) and Michigan (25).
IU senior Ali Patberg was named to the 2021 Nancy Lieberman Award preseason watch list Monday, given to the top women’s point guard in college basketball.
PURDUE SCHEDULE
Purdue’s men’s basketball schedule also is starting to take shape as it announced Monday it’s taking part in the Space Coast Challenge in Melbourne, Florida.
The Boilermakers will open their season facing Liberty on Nov. 25 at 6 p.m., then will take on either Clemson or Mississippi State on Nov. 26.
Purdue also has home games scheduled against Valparaiso (Dec. 4) and Indiana State (Dec. 12) and will play at Miami (Dec. 8) in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.