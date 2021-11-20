ANDERSON — Anderson Prep boys basketball coach Corey Scott has a team that’s high on energy, if not experience.
The Jets, 3-18 a year ago, are in their familiar position of starting a season with minimal experience.
“The thing that is always interesting with us is that we have a lot of turnover in our program,” said Scott, starting his ninth year at APA. “Not everybody we have will play four years for us.”
With this year’s group, Scott sees a certain level of energy and a contagious attitude.
“I’m hoping with our energy that we’re going to be a fun group, just a fun team to watch,” he said. “We’re talking about mindset. They want to play because that is where they have their fun. I think they are really excited about what we’re trying to do.”
Scott’s oldest son graduated last year, and one player this year with some varsity experience is his younger son, Ben Scott, a junior.
“He’s our returning leading scorer,” Coach Scott said. “He played some as a sophomore and scored about 6 points a game for us. His role is going to be increased. Last year, he could get a timely bucket, but we’re going to need a little more from him this year.”
The Jets have two seniors with some varsity experience. One of those, forward Hayden Hornocker, has been a three-year starter on varsity. The other, guard Marson Cullum, played substantial varsity minutes as a sophomore but did not play last season.
The fourth player with some varsity experience is the team’s tallest player, 6-foot-3 sophomore Zayden Finley.
“I think he has a very high ceiling,” Scott said. “He has the capability of being a nice scorer, and he’s a good rebounder.”
Besides Hornocker and Cullum, Coach Scott is hoping to add another senior into the mix. Parrish Mangium brings a style Scott thinks blends well with the others.
“He just brings — he and Marson bring an athleticism to us that we can have two very strong athletes on the floor at the same time,” Scott said. “They are quick, strong, run well, jump well.”
In last year’s three-win season, the Jets won games on back-to-back nights in January.
APA beat Smith Academy 47-28 on Jan. 20 and then handled Lakeview Christian 69-40 the next night.
“Then we played somebody, I think Wes-Del, and we played them pretty well,” said Coach Scott, remembering an 87-74 loss two nights later. “Then we had a stretch where we had the injury bug and some other things happen.”
