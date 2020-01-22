ANDERSON -- Feeling less like a team that started the season with seven losses and more like a team that has gone 3-3 in its last six, Anderson Prep roughed up winless Smith Academy 62-33 at The Hanger on Wednesday.
“I am really proud of the way they came out and played,” said Jets coach Corey Scott. “We didn’t have a good day in practice (Tuesday), so I didn’t know how we would respond.”
APA had three players score in double figures, topped by junior Larry Rodriguez with 19 points. He was quite efficient in his shooting as well, hitting 7-of-12 from the field and all four of his free throws.
“That was good for him to have that kind of game,” said Scott. “He has struggled at times this season, so it was good to see.”
“It feels good when we work the ball and everyone gets to score,” said Rodriguez. “We wanted to focus on defending and rebounding.”
Sophomore Jeffrey Langford missed just one shot in scoring 14 points. Junior Jack Scott, seeing his first action since the Madison County tournament, scored 10. He also topped the team in rebounding with 11 as the Jets dominated the glass 41-24.
In the second quarter, the Jets did about everything well. They scored 23 points while holding the Fighting 54th to just five points. That gave the home team a 31-13 lead at halftime after the teams battled to an 8-8 standoff over the first eight minutes.
“We went to a zone in the second half,” said Coach Scott.
The ball movement powered the offense, which scored an average of 18 points in each of the final three quarters. In the third quarter, Anderson Prep outscored Smith 16-6, and the advantage would likely have been greater had it not been for the Jets' eight turnovers in that period.
Still, a 47-19 lead going into the fourth was enough for the Jets to bring in a lot of players beyond the seven who played most of the minutes in the early stages of the game.
Smith Academy’s Isaac Doughty scored 11 points, and none of his teammates got more than five.
Coach Scott was unsure how his team would approach the game since the opponent was winless.
“Social media is not always the coach’s friend,” he said. “We knew they were an athletic team, and they are even younger than we are, which is difficult to do.”
The Jets (3-10) return home Saturday against Wes-Del.
