ANDERSON — Anderson Prep’s soccer squad Tuesday faced an Indianapolis Shortridge side that was significantly superior to the Jets.
But APA didn’t allow it to get out of hand, thanks to brilliant defense and goalkeeping.
The Jets and junior keeper Aidan Wilson saw more than a dozen shots, but they limited the Blue Devils to one goal in each half, as Shortridge ended up 2-0 on top at Guillaume Stadium.
While APA fell to 4-8-2 overall and 1-6 in the Pioneer Academic Athletic Conference, Shortridge (11-3) kept its league record perfect at 5-0.
“In previous years, when we played them, we usually got beat (by) a lot (of goals),” APA assistant coach Juan Lopez said. “We played much better today (defensively).”
Lopez filled in for head coach Nick Carr, who had a prior commitment. Lopez is a 2019 APA graduate who had been a goalkeeper for the Jets.
Shortridge had possession for about 75% of the game, and whenever APA had the ball, it was unable to establish a consistent attack.
The Blue Devils’ goals were by Yair Gonzalez in the seventh minute and Jafet Calderon in the 57th.
Shortridge keeper Manny Rodriguez was tested just once, by Larry Rodriguez, whose 19-yard shot in the 19th was met with an off-balance save.
Wilson, meanwhile, kept it from being even worse.
The junior keeper made a diving stop right after the first goal and knocked one over the net right before halftime, then made back-to-back stops of shots by Calderon early in the second half and narrowly prevented another attempt by Calderon, just getting to the ball before it went in.
“He played very well,” said Lopez. “I was a goalie, and I’ve been passing my experience on.”
The Jets close out the regular season Thursday at home against conference rival Indianapolis International. It will be the final home match for four-year seniors Carlos Vasquez, Mathew Dailey and Hugo Gomez, along with classmates Arlin Rosales, Jose Padilla, Jeimy Bautista-Cruz and Hanna Honarmandian.
APA drew Tri-Central (1-10-2) in the opening round of Class 1A Sectional 39 on Monday at Sheridan. APA is looking for its first sectional game win in any team sport.
