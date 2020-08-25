ANDERSON — For 75 minutes, the Blackford and Anderson Prep soccer teams went toe to toe in a match that saw plenty of action with neither team breaking through. As Jets senior goalkeeper Aidan Wilson piled up the saves, he just needed one of his teammates to break through for his team to complete the victory.
For this confident Jets squad, not one, but two of his teammates did so within a span of just over two minutes as APA remained unbeaten with a 2-1 win over the Bruins in a game played at Denny Field.
Fellow senior Larry Rodriguez finally scored the first tally in the 76th minute, and classmate Derek Dailey followed suit with what turned out to be the clincher in the 78th minute.
A shot from Blackford freshman Donovan Wilson just glanced off Aidan Wilson’s outstretched hands with just 44 seconds remaining for the lone score for the Bruins. But that did nothing to diminish the effort of the Jets’ keeper as he recorded 14 total saves.
He said it was a team effort, including his fellow defenders like junior Hayden Hornocker, who cleared the ball from a dangerous situation in front of the Jets’ goal in the 55th minute.
“I don’t want to say it’s completely me. It’s the whole team,” Aidan Wilson said. “I did my part, and they did their part. I’m a team player and not a selfish player.”
Were it not for the quality play of both Wilson and Blackford keeper Ian Reid, the game could have been quite a shootout as both the Bruins and Jets missed out on multiple opportunities to score.
The Bruins were the aggressors in the first half with 13 shots on goal and numerous corner kick chances, many of which were booted inaccurately, while the Jets were limited to just seven first-half shots on goal.
But the Jets’ defense limited Blackford (1-1) chances to just 10 in the second half, including the one successful shot in the final minute. It was also the only shot the Bruins had on goal in the final five minutes.
APA (2-0) coach Nick Karr gave credit to his defense, especially on a hazy, humid day with temperatures hovering around 90 degrees, for hanging in against an attacking Bruins offense.
“They were definitely pretty aggressive, and we were worried a little bit,” Karr said. “This year, with COVID and everything, we’re a little lighter on players, so we don’t have a deep bench to sub. Most of my kids are playing the full 80 minutes, especially defensively, and they came out attacking hard.”
From his position at the opposite end of the pitch, seeing Rodriguez score the first goal brought out an emotional reaction from Wilson.
“That took a lot of the pressure off me. That felt so good,” Wilson said. “I don’t know if you saw me, but I fell to my knees back there.”
The Jets will put their perfect record on the line at 5 p.m. Thursday when they host Wapahani, a team Blackford defeated Monday.
