ANDERSON — Anderson Prep’s regular season home finale against Blackford had to be moved to a larger venue due to the travelling road show that is junior Luke Brown.
With far more seating available than the Hangar at APA, the game was played at the Robert Fuller Memorial Gymnasium at Highland Middle School.
The near capacity crowd was not disappointed by Brown’s performance.
But they may have been surprised by the effort of the Jets.
Brown scored 22 of his 30 points in the second half — including eight during a 15-second stretch — and handed out nine assists as the Bruins pulled away from a feisty Jets team over the final 16 minutes for an 82-50 win.
Blackford (18-5) will host Sectional 39 next week and will meet Madison-Grant while APA (3-19) will head to Wes-Del where it will face Daleville. Both games will be played at 7:30 p.m.
Prohibitive favorites on this night, the Bruins encountered resistance from the Jets in the first half.
Mason Watson drilled a 3-point basket for APA as the Jets scored the first four points and stayed competitive throughout the first half. Although the Bruins held a 29-16 lead in the second quarter, the Jets posted a 10-0 run, capped by a second Watson trey, to pull within 29-26.
“Our goal from the beginning of the year was to be competitive in every single game,” junior Jack Scott said. “And I think we did that. And to play our best basketball at sectional time. That first half, that was close to our best basketball.”
The Jets had an opportunity to cut into the lead even further, but an outlet pass that could have been a transition layup to cut the lead to one got away for a turnover.
“It was fun,” APA coach Corey Scott said. “We talk about possessions when you get those steals or breakaways, we either had to score them or move it a few times. ... Then Brown gets a couple steals and layups, and that gets him going pretty good that last five or six minutes of the third quarter.”
Brown, who entered the game averaging over 32 per game, tallied just eight points in the first half.
But he matched that in the blink of an eye in the third quarter.
With the Jets staying within reach, down 48-36 midway through the period, Brown took over.
He buried a deep 3, was fouled and converted the four-point play. Then, on back-to-back APA possessions, he picked the Jets’ pockets, one leading to a run-out layup and the second to a pair of free throws.
Over just 15 seconds of game clock, Brown had extended the Bruins lead to 56-36.
The Jets could get no closer than 19 the remainder of the night.
Jack Scott led the Jets with 18 points, eight rebounds and three blocks while Langford added 11 points and six rebounds.
Two of Scott’s blocks were on Brown, and he said he was extra motivated to play against a player with that statewide reputation.
“I just played as hard as I could,” Jack Scott said. “I knew there was going to be a lot of people here, and I didn’t want to disappoint my school or anything like that.”
Despite the loss, APA feels good about their effort and carry some momentum heading into a sectional that is pretty balanced.
“It’s pretty even. It’s going to be a good sectional,” Jack Scott said.
“I like that we had this atmosphere to play in front of today, I think that helps,” Coach Scott said. “(Daleville) is an interesting team. There are days they shoot it really well. We’re going to have to be prepared ... and play really hard.”
Also in the game, Blackford junior Brandon Stroble scored his 1,000th career point near the end of the first half, and finished with 28 points, including eight made 3s.
