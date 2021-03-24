ANDERSON — For Anderson Preparatory Academy, the pain resulting from the spring COVID-19 cancellations bled over into the fall when both the soccer and volleyball teams were unable to participate in the postseason, and reduced numbers would not allow the school to safely field a football team.
This spring, despite naming Mariah Miller the new softball coach, the school will be unable to participate in the sport -- also due to not having enough players.
But the baseball team will look to build off a five-win 2019 season with a few key holdovers, and the track and field teams have multiple athletes capable of strong postseason runs.
While they may not have a large roster, the Jets also hope to put a tennis team on the court this season.
BASEBALL
Head Coach: Eric Sturgeon; 2019: 5-14; Key Losses: Matthew Dailey, Tristan Williams, Izon McConnell, Preston McNeal, Mason Watson, Kyle Richardson; Expected to Return: Derek Dailey, Aidan Wilson, Mar’Son Cullum, Jack Scott, Lawson Balassone, Alex Rosario, Ethan Motsinger, Hayden Hornocker
Outlook: The Jets did enjoy a three-game winning streak during their 2019 campaign and, despite losses to graduation, are expecting to have several key contributors back two years later. Two of the team’s top pitchers are back in Derek Dailey (3-2, 5.01 ERA) and Jack Scott (1-1, 3.65) with Scott also providing plenty of offensive pop to the lineup after hitting .435 with five doubles and 11 RBI. Wilson (.244) and Cullum (.194) will help the Jets put runs on the board.
GIRLS TENNIS
Head Coach: Richey Barker; Newcomer to Watch: Vanessa McNeal
Outlook: It will be a learning season for the Jets' netters with no players having played competitively before.
TRACK AND FIELD
Head coach: Ryan Fathauer; Key Losses: Michael Taylor, Omi McClendon, Montannah Prewett, Savannah Prewett, Bryan Foustnight, Micah Grannan, Kaliyah Armstrong; Expected to Return: Luis Rodriguez, Dixon Minton, Tyra Gillespie, Taylor Cotton, Essence Taylor
Outlook: Between 2019 and 2020, some top flight Jets athletes graduated, including Taylor, McClendon and the Prewett sisters, so the APA track team will look to a younger group of kids to continue its seasonal goal of competing in the Pioneer Conference. Minton had another strong cross country season and should post plenty of distance points for APA while Rodriguez showed promise as a freshman two years ago.
