ANDERSON -- Anderson Prep's boys basketball team has seen an upward trajectory in wins over the past three seasons, from zero to one to three, and to five last year.
In order to continue the momentum, the Jets (5-18 last season) will need to do so without five seniors from that team, and with a large cast of untested players.
Among the departures are team leader and four-year veteran Lanson Jones (12.5 points per game) and fourth-leading scorer La'Tonius McClendon (7.4 points).
While APA's girls squad is off to a 4-0 start (with four returning starters), boys coach Corey Scott said his program will be a work in progress.
"We are in the process of trying to figure out our rotation and who will have roles," Scott wrote in an email.
Scott's son Jack Scott, a 6-foot-1 junior forward, will be a large part of the Jets' plans. He led the team both in scoring (15.8 points) and rebounds (8.9), and had four double-doubles and a high game of 25 against Smith Academy.
Junior guard Larry Rodriguez (5-11, 7.9 points, 2.9 rebounds) is the only other APA player back who averaged two points or more last year.
"(Scott and Rodriguez) were our two best 3-point percentage guys last year," Corey Scott said. "Both have embraced being leaders, although Jack being more vocal and Larry being by example."
Four Jets who were on their sectional roster will be counted on to contribute more this year. They are senior Mason Watson, junior Alex Bernard and sophomores Jeffrey Langford and Hayden Hornacker.
Coming up from the junior varsity are senior Micah Grannan and juniors Narson Cullum and Skyler Johnson.
Newcomers to the program are senior Quinn Eldridge and junior Camron Griffis.
"We have had really good off-season participation in my tenure at APA except our first year, and this off-season was no different," Corey Scott said. "They have put in their best effort to get better as individuals and as a team."
APA averaged 50 points a game for the first time in four years and had a chance to equal the school record for wins in a season, but the Jets ended with a six-game losing streak.
"The main part of our culture that has been consistent is that we play hard and compete, and that is always exciting," Corey Scott said.
APA starts the season Nov. 26 at Alexandria and plays its first three away (also at Randolph Southern and Sheridan). The Jets' home opener is Dec. 11 against Cambridge City Lincoln.
